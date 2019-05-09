×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils have French star on the radar to replace Paul Pogba

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
Rumors
773   //    09 May 2019, 12:23 IST

Paul Pogba- Manchester United
Paul Pogba- Manchester United

What is the story?

According to the French outlet L'Equipe, Manchester United would like to sign Adrien Rabiot as the replacement for Paul Pogba, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In case you didn't know

French superstar Paul Pogba signed for United back in 2016 for a then-record transfer fee from Juventus. With United's badge on his chest, Pogba won the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho. There's no doubt that Pogba is a world-class talent, though he was criticised several times by the former United boss.

Statistically, Pogba has been enduring one of his best seasons for the Premier League side. Having scored 15 goals and provided 9 assists, Pogba has proved his class this season.

Real Madrid, who have endured a dreadful season, want to launch the midfielder as quickly as possible. Los Blancos' current coach Zinedine Zidane is going to revamp his squad during the approaching transfer window as a few big names are on the club's radar.

As per rumours, Real Madrid wants to pay less salary than what Pogba is getting from his current club.

The heart of the matter

Reports from L'Equipe (via English publication) has claimed that United are chasing Adrien Rabiot, who will become a free agent at the end of this current season.

Under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba has played the pivotal role for Manchester United and it is expected that a top-class player like Rabiot would be an appropriate replacement for the 24-year-old World Cup winner.

Rabiot is currently playing for Paris Saint-Germain. The 2018-19 season has been a disgraceful one for the French midfielder as he has made only 14 appearances for the club. As the Frenchman has no intention to sign a new contract with the club, Rabiot would like to leave the club as a free agent during the approaching transfer window.

Although L'Equipe is a reliable source when it comes to Paris and French football, Manchester United have to battle other clubs to acquire his services. A few big names like FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool are already in the race to sign the talented midfielder. Moreover, United not playing in the Champions League next season would be a factor to consider for Rabiot.

What's next?

United will play their last game of this 2018-19 season on this Sunday against Cardiff City at Old Trafford.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Paul Pogba Adrien Rabiot Ole Gunnar Solskjær Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
