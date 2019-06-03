×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils in pole position to sign £60 million-rated star

Samyak Tripathi
ANALYST
Rumors
501   //    03 Jun 2019, 23:33 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

What’s the story?

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Leicester City's James Maddison this summer. The Red Devils have made the 22-year-old a priority and he is likely to cost close to £60 million if he leaves the King Power Stadium this summer. 

In case you didn’t know...

The Foxes bought the Englishman for a fee of £20 million from Norwich City last summer and he has been impressive for them in the Premier league this season.

The heart of the matter

If reports coming out of England are to believed, Manchester United are in pole position to sign Leicester City's James Maddison this summer. The operation is set to cost Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side close to £60 million.

United missed out on the signing of Jadon Sancho, who was believed to be their top transfer target this season but the Borussia Dortmund management have made it clear that the former Manchester City star is not for sale. Therefore they have turned their attention towards Leicester's star player.

No official bid has been made yet, and this is still the early stage of inquiries and discussions about the transfer but the Red Devils look in pole position to sign the Englishman.

Other Premier League teams including Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring the former Norwich player from his teenage days and it remains to be seen if any of these teams rivals United in an attempt to lure in the youngster.

England under-21 star Maddison enjoyed a fantastic season at the King Power Stadium, scoring 7 goals and setting up 7 assists to help the Foxes finish ninth in the Premier League.

What's next?

United are set to spend big in the summer transfer window as they look to challenge for all major titles next season.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Leicester City Jadon Sancho James Maddison Ole Gunnar Solskjær Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Former Red Devil names player the club should sign
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Told to Hijack Rivals Bid for Leicester Centre-Back
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Top target Harry Maguire responds to transfer links
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer 3 players in exchange for superstar, Red Devils contact star goalkeeper's agent over potential move, and more Manchester United transfer news - 2 June 2019
RELATED STORY
United submit bid for PSG midfielder, Red Devils in talks to sign Barcelona goalkeeper, and more Manchester United transfer news: 30 May 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Players teams could sign from Leicester City  
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils lead the race to sign Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Red Devils to battle Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League superstar, United suffer blow in attacker chase and more Manchester United transfer news - 11th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €40 million offer for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us