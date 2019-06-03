Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils in pole position to sign £60 million-rated star

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

What’s the story?

Manchester United are in pole position to sign Leicester City's James Maddison this summer. The Red Devils have made the 22-year-old a priority and he is likely to cost close to £60 million if he leaves the King Power Stadium this summer.

In case you didn’t know...

The Foxes bought the Englishman for a fee of £20 million from Norwich City last summer and he has been impressive for them in the Premier league this season.

The heart of the matter

United missed out on the signing of Jadon Sancho, who was believed to be their top transfer target this season but the Borussia Dortmund management have made it clear that the former Manchester City star is not for sale. Therefore they have turned their attention towards Leicester's star player.

No official bid has been made yet, and this is still the early stage of inquiries and discussions about the transfer but the Red Devils look in pole position to sign the Englishman.

Other Premier League teams including Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been monitoring the former Norwich player from his teenage days and it remains to be seen if any of these teams rivals United in an attempt to lure in the youngster.

England under-21 star Maddison enjoyed a fantastic season at the King Power Stadium, scoring 7 goals and setting up 7 assists to help the Foxes finish ninth in the Premier League.

What's next?

United are set to spend big in the summer transfer window as they look to challenge for all major titles next season.