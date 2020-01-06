Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils interested in James Maddison but aware that getting him in January is tough

Manchester United are interested in Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, but are aware that completing any transfer in January will be very tough, Sky Sports reports.

The Englishman has been linked to the Red Devils for quite some time and is a player who has many admirers within the Old Trafford hierarchy. United are quite thin in the midfield department at the moment, with Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba both out injured.

As such, the Red Devils are interested in strengthening the middle of the park this month and are already looking to reinforce an area that has underperformed this season so far. The Premier League giants have looked short of creativity so far and they believe that Maddison could be the answer to their problems.

Maddison will suit United, but getting him in January will not be easy

The Englishman is exactly the kind of player that United have targeted under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since the summer. Maddison is only 23-years-old, so he is young, and has his best years ahead of him, while his British roots represent the same football DNA that the Red Devils yearn for in the transfer market.

His ability to score goals as well as create opportunities for others will suit Solskjaer’s tactics just fine. However, the club is aware that concluding any business in the winter is a daunting proposition, given the nature of the transfer window right now.

The Red Devils were among the clubs interested in Erling Haaland but failed to bring the Norwegian to Old Trafford, as Haaland ultimately joined Borussia Dortmund. It was a clear indication of how hard it is to complete big deals in January, even for clubs the size of Manchester United.

The Red Devils have the money available for the transfer and are not short of motivation to bring the player to Old Trafford. However, they also acknowledge that it would be difficult to secure top players in January. On the other hand, it is also unclear whether the player himself is willing to make the move to Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

Leicester City have been the better team this season and are also on the right path to secure champions league football next year. Staying at the King Power stadium would perhaps enhance Maddison’s chances to get into the Euro 2020 squad for England.

