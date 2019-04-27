×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils interested in signing Richarlison

Aditya Singh Kashyap
CONTRIBUTOR
News
92   //    27 Apr 2019, 00:25 IST

Richarlison de Andrade.
Richarlison de Andrade.

What's the story?

According to reports at The Telegraph, Richarlison is a potential transfer target for Manchester United as they look to reinforce their attack this summer. The United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster his strike force and is impressed by the Brazilian's versatility.

In case you didn't know...

Richarlison signed for Everton from Watford in 2018 for a purported fee of £50 million. He is having a decent debut campaign for the Toffees, scoring 13 goals in the Premier League. The Brazilian attacker is the club's top goalscorer this season.

The 21-year old left Brazil in 2017, arriving at Watford from Fluminense for £11.5m. Richarlison followed his departing manager, Marco Silva, to Everton after a solitary season for the Hornets. The Brazilian's mercurial rise in the English league has attracted primary suitors across Europe. AC Milan and Barcelona are also interested in luring Richarlison in the summer window.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United chiefs anticipate a busy summer transfer window as they look to recondition their squad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to add thrust in his attacking areas, and Jadon Sancho has emerged as a prime target in past few months, but his £100m release clause is a potential hindrance.

The Norwegian will probably add at least five players in his squad and a versatile attacker. Richarlison is a multi-functional forward, capable of playing across the front-line. The Everton forward scored a cracking goal against United at Goodison Park when these two sides met for the Premier League clash.

The intermittent goal returns from the attack have prompted Ole to remodel his forward shape which suits the United blueprint. The current season is Richarlison's second in the PL and his stats at Everton suggest that the Brazilian international has a bright future in the English League.

Solskjaer's project is to build a team around young players, to nurture them, and ensuring that spend their prime years at the club. Richarlison fits the identity Ole wants at United.

What's Next?

Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park on Saturday as The Blues fight for the seventh spot in the League. Richarlison could miss the trip to London due to the rib injury he suffered against Manchester United last Sunday.

Manchester United host Chelsea on Sunday with both parties fighting for the Champions League spots. The clash promises to be an exciting one for the football fans worldwide.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Everton Manchester United Richarlison Ole Gunnar Solskjær Marco Silva Manchester United Transfer News
