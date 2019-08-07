Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils linked with former Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente

Fernando Llorente is available as a free agent after Spurs turned down the chance to extend his contract

What's the story?

Manchester United are considering former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente as a possible replacement for Romelu Lukaku, it has been claimed.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have been rumoured to be in the market for a striker, with Lukaku heavily linked with leaving Old Trafford this summer. The Belgian is on the radar of Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan. The Red Devils had earlier been linked with a move to sign Juventus' Mario Mandzukic.

Llorente started his footballing career with Athletic Bilbao's feeder side Basconia in 2003 before joining the first team in 2005. The striker spent eight seasons in La Liga with the Basque side before joining Juventus in 2013.

The striker moved to Sevilla in 2015 after two seasons in Italy. Llorente then joined Swansea City a season later before making his move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2017.

At Spurs, Llorente made 66 appearances and scored 13 times in all competitions, with majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

The heart of the matter

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are looking to seal a surprise move by bringing in former Juventus and Tottenham striker Llorente.

The 34-year-old is available as a free agent after his deal with Spurs expired at the end of the last season.

Llorente, being a free agent, can sign a contract with Manchester United even after the Premier League transfer window deadline on Thursday.

However, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils can offload Lukaku, with Juventus and Inter being interested in the Belgian.

What's next?

Manchester United will start their new Premier League season with a high-profile clash against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

