Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils lock down Juan Mata contract amid transfer upheavals 

Iypachan Pichappillil
CONTRIBUTOR
News
27   //    18 Jun 2019, 12:43 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What’s the story?

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has decided to renew his contract for one more season with the Red Devils, amidst speculation regarding the 31-year-old's immediate future at Old Trafford.

The club has already released midfielder Ander Herrera, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a four-year deal, as well as Ecuadorian right-back Antonio Valencia, who had announced that he would be leaving Old Trafford over the summer.

In case you didn’t know…

Manchester United are in a massive rebuilding process, having endured a dismal 2018-19 season that resulted in a sixth place finish.

To add to this, a host of United's stars like Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba are expected to consider moves away from the red half of Manchester. Solskjaer has already started purchases in what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for the Red Devils, starting with signature of Swansea City starlet Daniel James.

Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leicester City defender Harry Maguire and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernades are the other rumored targets being considered by Solskjaer and team.

The heart of the matter

Mata was signed by Manchester United from Premier League rivals Chelsea in 2014 and was a key member of the 2016-17 Europa League and EFL Cup winning squads. He has become more of an impact sub in reason seasons, as he stepped off the bench to score five and create two more goals in all competitions last term.

As reported by AS Sport, the former Valencia and Chelsea star has agreed to renew his contract for another season after United had made an offer for the same on 7 June. Mata is a very popular player amongst the club's fans and the players.

This is probably the reason why United's management also offered him an opportunity to stay linked to the Red Devils even after he retires.

What's next?

Manchester United's players are set to return for pre-season training on July 1. The club's next fixture is a friendly against Perth Glory on 13 July.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Juan Mata Manchester United Transfer News
