Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make £70 million bid for Leicester City's Harry Maguire

Maguire is the subject of interest from both manchester clubs.

What's the news

According to reports, Manchester United have made a £70 million bid for Leicester City's Harry Maguire and have taken a lead over rival Manchester City in the race for the defender.

In case you didn't know...

Leicester City bought Harry Maguire from Hull City at the start of the 2017/18 Premier League season for a reported fee of €13.7 million. Ever since then, the 26-year-old centre-back has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League.

After producing a string of impressive performances with England in the World Cup, the defender became a primary transfer target for Manchester United last summer, who were looking to bolster their backline. But the Red Devils were reluctant to meet his high valuation and the 26-year-old remained a Leicester City player.

United have reignited their interest in Maguire this summer, but face competition from neighbors Manchester City for the signature of the 26-year-old centre-back.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have placed an opening bid of £70 million for Maguire and have moved ahead of rivals Manchester City in the race for the centre-back.

Manchester United have moved ahead of Manchester City in the pursuit of Harry Maguire after upping their bid to £70m for the Leicester City defender, Sky Sports News understands. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 2, 2019

Both the Manchester clubs have been in talks with Leicester City for the central defender. However, the Foxes are under no pressure to sell one of their most prized assets and want a fee north of £75 million, which will make Maguire the most expensive defender of all time.

Manchester United have been in desperate need of a defender after their shambolic defensive record last season and have earmarked the 26-year-old as their number one target this summer

What's next

Rumors of Harry Maguire to Manchester United are intensifying every day and their interest in bringing the centre-back to Old Trafford seems genuine. He fits United's transfer policy and will also bring loads of experience at the back, which the Red Devils have been lacking for a long time. This saga can stretch until the end of the transfer window but will be worth keeping a close eye upon.