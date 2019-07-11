Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make an enquiry for Fiorentina defender

ACF Fiorentina v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Manchester United have made an enquiry on the availability of highly-rated Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The Red Devils have been in the hunt for a new centre-back after a horrendous effort at the back last season.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United has been very active in the transfer market this season with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka already joining the club.

The record Premier League winners have made a change to their transfer policy and have opted to sign young and hungry talents in place of superstars.

The Red Devils have been on the lookout for a world-class defender for a long time now. They have been linked with many names during this transfer window with the latest being a £70 million bid for Harry Maguire rejected by Leicester City.

The highly-rated 21-year-old Serbian international has been on the transfer list of many of Europe's biggest names.

Manchester United themselves had a bid rumoured to be around £40 million rejected by the La Viola during the January transfer window with the Serie A side holding out for £50 million then.

Rocco B. Commisso, the new owner of Fiorentina, had earlier expressed his desire to keep their highly talented youngsters and resist any move to pry away their prized assets.

The 21-year-old defender, who joined Fiorentina from Partizan in 2017, had an impressive last season as he made 36 appearances for the La Viola and scored 3 times.

The heart of the matter

According to renowned Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United has made an enquiry on highly-rated Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic.

The Red Devils have been on the pursuit of a world-class defender after poor defensive displays last season.

United are expected to make a centre back signing before the end of the transfer window.

What's next

Few more names are likely to join Manchester United after Ed Woodword hinted on adding more players to the Theatre of Dreams.

The Red Devils are now in Australia as they prepare for their preseason matches.