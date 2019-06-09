Manchester United Transfer news: Red Devils make 'substantial' bid for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

What's the news?

According to reports, Manchester United have launched a substantial bid for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan Bissaka. Aiming to secure the services of a right back as a long-term replacement for the ageing Antonio Valencia, the Red Devils have been open about their business in recent weeks.

In case you didn't know...

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing young, hungry British prospects to revamp his squad in order to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

They have already completed the signing of 21-year-old winger Daniel James from Swansea City for a reported fee of £17 million, and are looking to wrap up their transfer business before the squad leaves for the pre-season on 1 July.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wan Bissaka has transformed into one of Premier League's most sought-after full-backs this season. The 21-year-old right back is lightning quick, is a solid tackler of the ball and has got a brilliant sense of positioning. Wan Bissaka's performances this season have caught the eye of many big clubs in the Premier League, with Manchester United showing the most interest in the player to replace departing Antonio Valencia.

The heart of the matter:

According to Sky Sports's Kaveh Solhekol, Manchester United have lauched a bid for Crystal Palace's right-back Aaron Wan Bissaka. The 21-year-old has 3 years remaining on his contract and the Eagles are in no hurry to sell one of their most prized assets, but their resolve could be tested if the Red Devils come in with a huge offer. Thee Red Devils made a €25 million bid for the U-21 England international, but that offer was expected to be knocked back by Palace, as they value the full-back at a much higher price.

Manchester United want to sign Aaron Wan Bissaka from Crystal Palace and told they’ve made a substantial bid for the England Under 21 right back. Palace don’t want to sell. He has 3 years left on his contract. United need a right back this summer. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 8, 2019

What's next:

Manchester United desperately need a right-back this summer and Aaron Wan Bissaka is exactly the player they need to bring in to bolster their defense going into the next season. But Crystal Palace's reluctance to sell means that they would have to splash a substantial amount of money in order to bring the right-back to Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils will be hoping for a positive response from Crystal Palace regarding their bid and will be hoping to seal the deal as soon as possible.