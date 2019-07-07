×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils need more time to find Paul Pogba's replacement; Milinkovic-Savic touted as an option

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
29   //    07 Jul 2019, 19:12 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

According to reports from Spanish media outlet Marca, Manchester United want more time as they continue their hunt for a replacement if Paul Pogba does leave Old Trafford. At the same time, Lazio's midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is said to be a potential replacement for the French midfielder.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United endured an abysmal season, which saw them fail to secure a place in the Champions League in the upcoming season. Pogba was one of the players on the receiving end of heavy criticism from pundits and fans.

With 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions, the French midfielder was United's highest goal scorer and assists provider last season. Since the beginning of summer, Pogba has been linked with a move away from the club.

There has been interest from European giants namely Real Madrid and Juventus. The 26-year-old himself flaunted his desire to leave the club when he spoke about looking for a new challenge somewhere else.

The heart of the matter

The Red Devils initially took a strict stance to fend off any interested party for Pogba but they have now changed their outlook towards the midfielder's possible departure.

According to the report, Manchester United have now asked for more time from Pogba, who desperately wants to leave the club in the summer. The player also reportedly informed his teammates that he wants to leave as both him and his agent, Mino Raiola, have decided to end their tenure at Old Trafford.

United are said to be interested in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for Paul Pogba. However, the Serie A club wants €120 million for their player which the Premier League team deemed to be too expensive.

What's next?

Pogba has been named in the squad travelling to Australia for the club's first pre-seaon friendly against Perth Glory.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Paul Pogba Sergej Milinković-Savić EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
