Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils no longer interested in signing Gareth Bale

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
News
56   //    13 Jun 2019, 18:27 IST

Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018
Al Ain v Real Madrid: Final - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

What's the news?

According to Sky Sports, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is no longer a transfer target for Manchester United this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United have been trying to sign Gareth Bale ever since he was at Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils even tried to hijack Real Madrid's efforts to rope in the Welshman back in 2013, but Bale had already made up his mind and moved to the Spanish capital in a then-world record fee. But Manchester United's interest in the player didn't end there and the Red Devils have been time and again linked with a move for the winger.

This summer, Manchester United might have had a real chance of bringing the 29-year-old to Old Trafford as Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been very vocal about the fact that Bale is no longer in his plans for next season.

The heart of the matter

It has been claimed that Manchester United are no longer interested in signing Bale this summer. The English giants have shifted their transfer policy from signing marquee players to investing in young, hungry and home-grown prospects. Bale's age and his massive £500,000 per week salary mean he does not fit the shift in transfer policy at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils have decided not to pursue the Welshman, even though he could have been a short-term solution to their right-wing problems.

What's next?

It seems like Manchester United have learnt from their previous mistakes of buying marquee players, who are way past their best, and are instead looking to invest in youth this summer. As for Bale, he will have to look for another English club if he wants to return to the Premier League next season.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils not interested in Gareth Bale 
