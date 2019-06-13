×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils not interested in Gareth Bale 

Jyotirmoy Halder
ANALYST
News
150   //    13 Jun 2019, 08:16 IST

Gareth Bale- Real Madrid v Ajax
Gareth Bale- Real Madrid v Ajax

What is the story?

As per the reports from ESPN, Manchester United have rejected the possibility of signing Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

In case you didn't know

With Zinedine Zidane having already insisted that Gareth Bale has no future under his management, the Wales international has been linked with the Red Devils for a while now.

Speaking to the press following a hefty 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Betis in La Liga 2018-19, Zidane said,

"I don't know if it's the last game for them or not, I don't know what's going to happen. Keylor played well but we'll see what happens next season."
"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team I have to do what I think works best. No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present.
"I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times."

Last season, Bale appeared 42 times in Real Madrid outfit in all competitions, racking up 14 goals and five assists for Los Blancos. With three goals to his name, Bale was awarded the best player award of FIFA Club World Cup 2018.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United superstar midfielder Paul Pogba has been on the radar of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane for a while now. As per reports surrounding the clubs, Real Madrid wanted to add Gareth Bale to complete Pogba's deal with ease. But, on the other hand, it was Ed Woodward's refusal to enter into negotiations for Bale that could sink the chances of landing Pogba at Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to build a team around Pogba. Juventus are the club that want to bring the French World Cup winner back to Italy, though it is expected that Pogba will remain at Old Trafford for the next season.

What is next?

Manchester United have already begun to recruit players. They have made their first signing in the form of Daniel James. They are looking add more as their squad needs a major overhaul this summer.

Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
