Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils offer huge contract to hijack Barcelona target

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
249   //    26 May 2019, 19:08 IST
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

According to Spanish media outlet Marca, Manchester United has offered a sensational deal to secure the services of Matthijs De Ligt.

Barcelona were favourites to land the highly rated Ajax star but United's huge contract is a major obstacle for the Catalan giants.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has enjoyed a stellar campaign with Ajax, leading them into a domestic double. The center-back also played a pivotal role as the Dutch side enjoyed a sensational run in the Champions League, reaching the semi-final stages of the competition. De Ligt is a product of the famed Ajax Academy, which is one of the best in the world and produced some all time greats of generations.

De Ligt's superior defensive abilities makes him a player to watch out for but what's truly amazing is his leadership skills and mentality. At just 19, De Ligt has already proven himself to be a capable leader and proved his caliber against some of the toughest sides in the world. It is crystal clear why top sides across Europe are interested in securing his services.

Meanwhile, Barcelona ended their season with just the LaLiga as they lost to Valencia in the Copa Del Rey final last night.

The heart of the matter

It was previously believed that Barcelona are clear favourites to land the Ajax star but Manchester United's huge bid might cause more obstacles for the Blaugrana board in their pursuit.

According to the report, Manchester United's huge offer will be tough for De Ligt to turn down. The player is willing to accept the offer although the Red Devils won't feature in the Champions League in the upcoming season.

Barcelona board are not interested to go into bidding war as they are not willing to increase their offer. Moreover, the presence of Mino Raiola is bound to be a problem for the Blaugrana hierarchy.

What's next?

It seems highly likely that De Ligt will leave Ajax in the summer but his destination is still unclear.

Manchester United Barcelona Matthijs de Ligt Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
Contact Us