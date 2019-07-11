Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils planning £72 million bid for Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic

Milinkovic-Savic

What's the news?

According to reports, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - who is valued at £90 million by Lazio - is being chased by Manchester United who have planned a £72 million bid for the Lazio midfielder.

In case you didn't know...

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a pivotal figure of Simone Inzaghi's Lazio side for the past couple of years and was named Serie A's best midfielder of the season. The Serbian international has scored 31 goals in 138 appearances for Lazio since joining the club back in 2014.

The 24-year-old has been a subject of a lot of transfer speculation in recent season, with elite clubs like Juventus, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain interested in his service. The midfielder signed a new deal with Lazio last season.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have reignited their interest in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic Savic and are planning a £72 million bid for the Serbian international. However, Lazio values him £90 million and will not lower the asking price. The player is said to be open to a move away from the club this season, but will not force a move.

Manchester United were keen on bringing the 24-year-old to Old Trafford last season, but the move didn't capitalise. The Red Devils lack personnel and quality in the middle of the park, and could be further depleted if their star midfielder Paul Pogba leaves this summer. The 26-year-old Frenchman has made his desire to leave Manchester United known to the United hierarchy and could be on his way out after three seasons at the club.

Therefore, the Red Devils have made it a priority to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window and have been linked to Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes and Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff.

What's next?

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic looks like a replacement for Paul Pogba, if the Frenchman leaves the club this summer. The Serbian midfielder would be an exceptional signing if the Red Devils can pull it off. However, it remains to be seen whether they would agree to match Lazio's £90 million valuation for the midfielder.