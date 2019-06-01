Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils plot stunning bid for Benfica starlet Joao Felix

What's the rumour?

According to reports in a Portuguese news publication, Correio da Manhã, Manchester United are expected to submit a bid of £80 million (plus add ons based on performance) to Benfica for their young star-in-the-making, Joao Felix during this summer's transfer window.

In case you didn't know...

The left-sided Portuguese attacking midfielder was in superb form in the Superliga this season for Benfica, bagging himself 15 goals and 9 assists in 26 league matches.

The player, who has been likened to both Kaka and former Manchester United star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has recently been called up to the Portuguese national squad and is hotly tipped to make his full international debut in the Nations League tournament when Portugal face Switzerland.

The heart of the matter

The report states that Benfica president, Luis Filipe Viera is aware of United's intentions regarding the player and is currently awaiting the formal proposal from the boardroom at Old Trafford.

United are not the only club interested in the player. Manchester City and Real Madrid have been linked with him in recent weeks, and with both clubs capable of offering Champions League football next season, United's Chief Executive, Ed Woodward will have to pull out all the stops and a hefty amount of cash to convince Felix that he belongs in the red half of Manchester.

What's next?

Manchester United do already have Paul Pogba, one of the world's very best attacking midfielders, on the books at the club.

But with the increased speculation surrounding the Frenchman and a potential link up with Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu, it's entirely possible that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has begun scouting for his successor, and deems Joao Felix a worthy candidate for the role.

It's an exciting piece of news for Manchester United fans, but there's really not too much information to go on at present, so we wouldn't suggest anyone start counting their chickens just yet.

