Manchester United Transfer news: Red Devils plotting a second bid for right-back after having their £40M bid rejected

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the news?

According to reports from Sky Sports, Manchester United are planning a second bid for Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka after their initial £40 million bid for the young English star was rejected.

In case you didn't know...

Wan-Bissaka has proven himself to be an asset for Crystal Palace since making his debut in February 2018 and remains one of the stars of his club. Wan-Bissaka made 39 appearances in the recently concluded campaign, providing 4 assists in all competitions.

Known for his impeccable tackling ability, the 21-year-old possesses the ability to make crunching and clean tackles when required. Wan-Bissaka's brilliant sense of positioning is rare considering his age and the defender can also help out in attacks by overlapping. Owing to his exploits in the Premier League in the 2018/19 campaign, the right-back remains one of the most sought after players in the summer transfer window.

Towards the end of the 2018/19 campaign, Wan-Bissaka committed his future to Palace.

“I am with Crystal Palace at the moment,” said the full-back .“That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season. I have got three [years] left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”

The 21-year-old still has three years left on his contract which is set to expire in 2022.

The heart of the matter

The Red Devils are set for a busy summer transfer window as Ole Gunner Solskjaer and the board plans to revamp the squad with new faces. With Antonio Valencia set to depart in the summer and Matteo Darmian turning 30 this year, United are desperate to secure a long-term solution for their right-back position.

BREAKING: Manchester United are preparing to make a second improved bid for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 10, 2019

According to the report, Crystal Palace have already rejected a £40 million initial bid from United but the Red Devils are planning another move for the right-back. Wan-Bissaka remains one of the top players in United's wishlist but Palace won't let go off their asset for anything less than £60 million.

What's next?

Manchester United have already completed the signing of Daniel James from Swansea City. It is likely that they will have to splash the cash for Wan-Bissaka considering he has three years left on his contract.