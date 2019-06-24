×
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils prepare for Aaron Wan-Bissaka medical after £55m deal agreed

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
Rumors
340   //    24 Jun 2019, 12:43 IST

Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League
Manchester United v Cardiff City - Premier League

What's the story?

According to latest reports emerging from England, Manchester United are set to complete the medical for the much-awaited transfer of Crystal Palace's right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The England Under-21 international has reportedly agreed to join the Red Devils, after United agreed a £55 million deal with Crystal Palace. When completed, Wan-Bissaka will be the second transfer of the summer for United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In case you didn't know...

Following a disappointing 2018-19 season where they finished 6th in the Premier League, United are undergoing a massive revamp. Manager Solskjaer has already signalled his intent to purchase and nurture young talent, making 21-year-old Welsh winger Daniel James his first summer transfer.

21-year-old Palace right-back Wan-Bissaka caught the attention of the Red Devils with his scintillating performances for the Eagles in 2018-19, starting 35 out of their 38 Premier League games. Gifted with searing pace and fearsome physciality, Wan-Bissaka will be an ideal replacement for Ecuadorian Antonio Valencia, who had announced that he would be leaving United over the summer.

The heart of the matter

According to the Manchester Evening News, Wan-Bissaka is scheduled to have his medical at Old Trafford as soon as next week, ahead of the Red Devils' scheduled pre-season tour of Australia. Wan-Bissaka is currently in Italy and San Marino, as part of the England Under-21 squad taking part in the ongoing UEFA Under-21 European Championships.

United are hoping to complete the move sooner than expected, after the Young Lions were eliminated in the group stages, succumbing to losses in their first two group games - 2-1 to France and 4-2 to Romania.

What's next?

Wan Bissaka and England Under-21 take on Croatia in their final group game.

Manchester United players are scheduled to report for pre-season training by July 1. The Red Devils next take the field against Perth Glory as part of their pre-season tour of Australia, with kickoff set for 13th July.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Crystal Palace Antonio Valencia Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
