Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils walk away from Paulo Dybala deal

Paulo Dybala will not mabe making move to Manchester United this summer

What's the story?

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, Manchester United have walked away from a deal for Paulo Dybala amid reservations over his desire to join the club.

The Red Devils have been locked in talks with Juventus and although a swap-deal involving Romelu Lukaku, Mario Mandzukic, and the Argentinian was discussed, it will no longer come to fruition after the English club pulled the plug on the deal.

In case you didn't know...

As Juventus declared their interest in Romelu Lukaku, the idea of a swap deal which would see Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala go the other way was seen as an amicable solution by the two clubs.

Although Lukaku and Mandzukic agreed to personal terms in recent days, the 24-year-old could not be persuaded and with the transfer window reaching its climax, the Red Devils have walked away from the deal.

It has also been reported that Romelu Lukaku's move to Turin is off and United are evaluating their options when it comes to Mario Mandzukic.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have pulled the plug on a deal for Paulo Dybala as the club weren't convinced about his desire to commit to their project.

The Red Devils require a rebuild and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly pulled the plug on the deal as he's only intent on signing players who'd commit to the club's project.

The potential swap deal also involving Mario Mandzukic and Romelu Lukaku is definitively off and it remains to be seen if United follow up on their interest in the Croatian striker.

What's next?

With Paulo Dybala set to stay in Turin, Romelu Lukaku's final destination is still unknown as he looks set to seal a move away from the Theater of Dreams.

Inter have held a long-standing interest in the player and although the Italian giants had a bid rejected earlier this summer, it is possible that they could return with a fresh offer to prize the striker away from Old Trafford.