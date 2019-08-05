×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils walk away from Paulo Dybala deal

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
457   //    05 Aug 2019, 00:19 IST

Paulo Dybala will not mabe making move to Manchester United this summer
Paulo Dybala will not mabe making move to Manchester United this summer

What's the story?

According to James Ducker of The Telegraph, Manchester United have walked away from a deal for Paulo Dybala amid reservations over his desire to join the club.

The Red Devils have been locked in talks with Juventus and although a swap-deal involving Romelu Lukaku, Mario Mandzukic, and the Argentinian was discussed, it will no longer come to fruition after the English club pulled the plug on the deal.

In case you didn't know...

As Juventus declared their interest in Romelu Lukaku, the idea of a swap deal which would see Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala go the other way was seen as an amicable solution by the two clubs.

Although Lukaku and Mandzukic agreed to personal terms in recent days, the 24-year-old could not be persuaded and with the transfer window reaching its climax, the Red Devils have walked away from the deal.

It has also been reported that Romelu Lukaku's move to Turin is off and United are evaluating their options when it comes to Mario Mandzukic.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have pulled the plug on a deal for Paulo Dybala as the club weren't convinced about his desire to commit to their project.

The Red Devils require a rebuild and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly pulled the plug on the deal as he's only intent on signing players who'd commit to the club's project.

The potential swap deal also involving Mario Mandzukic and Romelu Lukaku is definitively off and it remains to be seen if United follow up on their interest in the Croatian striker.

What's next?

With Paulo Dybala set to stay in Turin, Romelu Lukaku's final destination is still unknown as he looks set to seal a move away from the Theater of Dreams.

Inter have held a long-standing interest in the player and although the Italian giants had a bid rejected earlier this summer, it is possible that they could return with a fresh offer to prize the striker away from Old Trafford.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Romelu Lukaku Paulo Dybala Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus preparing Lukaku-Dybala swap deal
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree sensational Paulo Dybala-Romelu Lukaku swap deal, Bruno Fernandes very close to joining the Red Devils, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 31, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United offered Paulo Dybala as a part of Romelu Lukaku deal, Red Devils given massive hope in Harry Maguire pursuit, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Still no agreement between Paulo Dybala and Red Devils; Romelu Lukaku agrees personal terms with Juventus 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree £85m deal for transfer of Harry Maguire, Solskjaer reveals Red Devils are working on more signings, and more Manchester United Transfer News: August 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus and United agree Dybala and Lukaku swap deal in principle
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Juventus offer Paulo Dybala to seal Pogba's deal
RELATED STORY
Manchester United will sign Maguire on one condition, Paulo Dybala makes Manchester United transfer decision and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paulo Dybala wants to stay at Juventus amid rumored Lukaku swap deal 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paulo Dybala's agent flies into England to negotiate personal terms
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us