Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils ready to make world record bid for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire could become a Red Devil soon

What's the story?

As per recent reports, Manchester United are now willing to make a world-record bid of £80 million for Leicester City and England centre-back Harry Maguire.

In case you didn't know...

Harry Maguire has been on the Manchester United shortlist for over a year now. The England international's performances in the 2018 World Cup led to him attracting interest from then United manager Jose Mourinho. The 26-year-old who started his career with Sheffield United in 2011 made his Premier League debut 3 years later with Hull City.

Maguire suffered relegation in his PL debut season but churned up some impressive performances when the Tigers returned to the English top flight. This earned him a move to Leicester City in 2017. While playing for the Foxes, Maguire's performances rapidly improved as he made his international and World Cup debut.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have already made two signings this summer with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joining the ranks from Swansea City and Crystal Palace respectively.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are now willing to make Harry Maguire the world's most expensive defender. The Red Devils are now reportedly willing to meet Leicester City's evaluation and make an £80 million bid for the England international.

The 26-year-old, who has 4 more years left on Leicester City contract, had earlier asked the Foxes to allow him to move out the King Power Stadium before the transfer window slammed shut.

What's next?

It's going to be a busy few weeks at Old Trafford with the Red Devils being linked with moves for Argentina forward Paulo Dybala and Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes. In the meantime, Manchester United will face AC Milan in their final pre-season match on the 3rd of August at the Millennium Stadium.