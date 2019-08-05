Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils reject Real Madrid's latest offer for Paul Pogba

Harshit Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST News 284 // 05 Aug 2019, 13:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v FC Internazionale - 2019 International Champions Cup

What's the story?

According to Paul Hirst of the Times, Manchester United have rejected Real Madrid's latest offer of €30 million plus Colombian forward James Rodriguez for midfielder Paul Pogba.

In case you didn't know:

Real Madrid have been chasing Paul Pogba from the beginning of this summer's transfer window. Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge admirer of the French midfielder and wants to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Pogba has also made his desire known to leave Manchester United for a new challenge this summer during an interview back in June.

"For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else."

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well... I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

“I am thinking of this: to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

The heart of the matter:

According to Paul Hirst of the Times, the Los Blancos submitted a new offer of €30 million plus the attacker James Rodriguez for Paul Pogba. However, the offer was rejected by Manchester United as they value the French midfielder at €165 million, which the Los Blancos cannot afford to pay this summer.

Despite Paul Pogba's comments about wanting a new challenge somewhere else, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains confident about Pogba staying at the club beyond the summer transfer window:

“I have no doubt that Pogba will remain at Manchester United this season,” Solskjaer said

The transfer window doesn't end until early September for La Liga clubs and if Real Madrid manages to sell some of their players, they might end up getting the cash required to make an offer for the 26-year-old. However, it is highly unlikely that Manchester United will let one of their best players go without being able replace him.

What's next:

Manchester United will face Chelsea in the opening fixture of the Premier League on Sunday. On the other hand, Real Madrid will face Red Bull Salzburg in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.