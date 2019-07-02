Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reportedly agree personal terms with Bruno Fernandes

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 311 // 02 Jul 2019, 17:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The 24-year old has been linked with a host of big names in Europe

What's the story

Manchester United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

In case you didn't know...

Bruno Fernandes had resigned and was set to leave the Portuguese giants in 2018 after altercations between the players and the fans of the Portuguese side led to 9 players quitting the club owing to poor security.

The 24-year-old's decision to stay with the club despite the security concerns proved fruitful, as the midfielder scored 20 goals and 13 assists in the Primeira Liga alone - his best personal season ever.

The Portugal international was also one of the stars of the tournament during Portugal's triumphant UEFA Nations League campaign and was also named in the team of the tournament.

Fernandes, who started his career in Italy, joined Sporting Lisbon in 2017 from Sampdoria. The attacking midfielder made a little over 100 appearances for the side, scoring 47 goals for the side.

He also became the highest scoring midfielder in a single season since Frank Lampard.

The heart of the matter

According to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Portuguese midfielder Fernandes has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Premier League giants Manchester United. The report states that both the clubs are yet to come into an agreement on the transfer fee with the Portuguese side holding onto a fee closer to £50 million.

The news will come as a big blow to the other Premier League rivals like Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool who had all been linked with the 24-year old midfielder.

A third big money signing of the summer for Manchester United? — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 2, 2019

What's next

Manchester United are reportedly looking to add more new faces to the side with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring young and hungry players instead of star names to add to his United squad.