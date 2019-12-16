Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils set to release Ashley Young at the end of the season

Zaid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Dec 2019, 18:07 IST SHARE

Manchester United v AZ Alkmaar: Group L - UEFA Europa League

According to James Robson of the Evening Standard, Manchester United are set to release Ashley Young at the end of the ongoing Premier League season, with his role in the squad becoming increasingly limited after the emergence of 19-year-old academy prospect Brandon Williams.

Post Luke Shaw's injury early on in the season, Young deputized for the former Southampton left-back in the team, but his contributions have been reduced significantly, courtesy of some incredibly solid and mature displays from Williams.

The former Aston Villa man was named United's captain at the start of the season and was handed a one-year extension at the end of last season.

However, given that Diogo Dalot is the first-choice deputy for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Williams has dislodged him as a deputy to Shaw, there is an acceptance on Young's part that the club will decide to let him leave at the end of the ongoing campaign, with his contract running out in the summer.

Young is 34 currently earns in excess of £100,000 per week at Old Trafford, and it's only sensible that the club have decided to dispense with his services. As such, the club will allow him to speak to overseas clubs in January in order to give him ample time to decide what move suits him and his family best.

The former England international has spent nine years at Old Trafford and has won every domestic trophy with the club, in addition to a Europa League crown. Young's commitment and work ethic have been unquestionable and he's always given his all for the club, even though it might not have been enough on a few occasions.