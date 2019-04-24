Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils star mulling Summer Exit after Everton Loss

Paul Pogba (left) dejected after Manchester United's loss to Everton

Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has lost his patience with the club and could be on his way out this summer.

Pogba, 26, reportedly had a discussion with his United teammates after their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Everton and confided in them about his decision to leave.

While Pogba's destination club isn't quite clear yet, reports suggest that Pogba may shift to Real Madrid to play under Zinedine Zidane next season.

Pogba joined the Red Devils for a club record fee of £89.3 million in the summer transfer window of 2016 from Juventus. Over the last two seasons though, the club has only managed to win the Europa League and the League Cup under Jose Mourinho. Domestically, they finished sixth in the 2016-17 season and improved to be runners-up to Manchester City last time around.

The midfielder's desire to fight for the Premier League and Europe's top trophy, th UEFA Champions League, has forced him to reconsider his options.

According to L'Equipe, Pogba told his teammates that United's inabilty to compete for top titles is forcing him to quit and that the club would not object to his move to Real Madrid.

United are struggling to even make the top 4 this season and were knocked out by Barcelona in the UCL quarterfinals. With the League Cup not up for grabs and the club chucked out in the quarterfinal stage of the FA Cup, there's no possibility of United winning any silverware this season.

The Frenchman had a series of feuds with former manager Mourinho and was on the brink of quitting the club in January. However, the club sacked Mourinho and later appointed United's former Norwegian striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the coach.

Under Solskjaer, United briefly enjoyed form and displayed quite a number of good performances. However, the club has plummeted again, winning only 2 of their last 8 games in all competitions, which includes defeats to Barca, Arsenal, Wolves and Everton. The Manchester derby against City tonight will decide their top 4 fate, and Pogba will be hoping to make a positive influence on thproceedings at Old Trafford.

Pogba has shown only glimpses of his potential at United and has not been able to sustain his good form for more than a couple of games.

The midfielder would definitely be a welcome addition to Madrid, whose coach Zidane lauded Pogba last month by saying: "I know him personally, he is a truly different player. Few players can bring as much as he can.

"He is one of the midfielders who knows how to defend, who knows how to attack. He knows how to do it all. I like this player a lot, that is not new."

The 26-year-old still has two years left on his contract and it now looks unlikely that he would consider an extension. United too would look to make a killing with his transfer, hoping to receive a fee in the range of £150 million.