Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils start negotiations with Benfica for Joao Felix

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg

According to reports, Manchester United have started negotiations with Benfica for highly rated youngster Joao Felix.

Joao Felix has been a revelation for Benfica this season. After breaking into the first team this season, the 19-year-old went on to make 37 appearances for the Eagles, scoring 19 goals and contributing to another 8 assists across all competitions.

The striker has transformed into one of the most sought-after players and is wanted by some of the elite clubs in Europe, but the only roadblock is the massive €120 million release clause in his contract.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were way below their standards this season and finished 6th in the Premier League, 32 points behind champions Manchester City and 5 points behind 4th place Tottenham, failing to qualify for next year's Champions League.

Their struggles this season show how big a job Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has in the summer to rebuild this Manchester United squad in order close the gap between them and their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. The Norwegian is looking to bring in young, hungry, talented players instead of proven, marquee signings, which suggests a change in recruitment policy this summer.

According to recent reports, Manchester United have started negotiations with Benfica for highly-rated Joao Felix. The youngster has been on the radar of the Red Devils and have been scouting him throughout the season. The report also claims that United are ready to pay Felix's massive €120 million release clause in the summer.

Joao Felix is exactly the player Manchester United are looking for; he's young, extremely talented and is hungry for success. The youngster has been on the Red Devils' radar for a long time, so these reports seem to have some substance to it. However, it will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to splash €120 million on a young prospect.