Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils submit a fresh £80m bid for Harry Maguire; Leicester still hold firm on their £90m valuation

Aditya Singh Kashyap
ANALYST
News
237   //    01 Aug 2019, 21:49 IST

Manchester United have increased their offer for Harry Maguire.
Manchester United have increased their offer for Harry Maguire.

What's the story?

In their pursuit of Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, Manchester United have submitted a fresh £80m bid to prise the 26-year-old away from the Foxes.

In case you missed it...

Since coming through the ranks at Sheffield United, Harry Maguire has made steady progress at all the clubs he has played for until now. After securing a move to Leicester from Hull City in 2017, the centre-back has made his name as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been keen to bolster his defence which conceded 54 goals in the Premier League last season. Among all the mentioned names, Harry Maguire emerged as the priority due to the Norwegian's preference towards home-grown talent.

Earlier, Man United submitted a £70m bid to Leicester City for the English centre-back, however, the Foxes value Maguire around £90 million. As a result, the negotiations between the parties hit the deadlock.

Recently, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers quashed the rumours suggesting a deal for Maguire was close to being agreed between the parties. He did so by saying:

"I’m obviously relaxed with it. It is what it is. The player has been first class with his attitude in his training."
"The club hasn’t changed its stance in terms of the valuation for the player."
"As of this day, the valuation for Harry hasn’t been met that would trigger any communication with the player and the other club."
"For me, Top, John Rudkin [director of football] and Susan Whelan [chief executive] are doing a great job in relation to that."
"There’s no change."

The heart of the matter

According to reports from The Independent, Manchester United have submitted an improved £80m bid for Harry Maguire, after submitting a £70m bid earlier. The current offer, if accepted, would eclipse the world-record transfer fee of £75m paid by Liverpool for Virgil van Dijk.

However, Leicester City have remained steadfast to their £90 million price-tag for Harry Maguire. But, it could be a ploy to compel the Red Devils into making an improved final bid for the 26-year-old defender.

What's next?

Despite Leicester's resistance, Harry Maguire could be allowed to leave the King Power stadium after United's latest offer. Also, Ed Woodward is working on a few more players to complete Red Devils' summer rebuild.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Leicester City Harry Maguire Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
