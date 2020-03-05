Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils target Jude Bellingham agrees terms with Borussia Dortmund

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham

Manchester United transfer target Jude Bellingham has been in transfer headlines for almost a year now with the prodigal teenager attracting interest from all over Europe. United were reportedly close to signing the Birmingham City starlet in the winter but a move failed to materialise.

Now, it is being reported that the 16-year-old has agreed terms with German giants Borussia Dortmund who are allegedly willing to spend up to £30m on Bellingham, which would make him their most expensive signing.

Borussia Dortmund are clear favourites for Jude Bellingham. Fee + terms agreed. But United still in talks also + not out of it quite yet.



With @JackPittBrooke https://t.co/OqBunIuWmJ #MUFC @TheAthleticUK — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) March 5, 2020

The Bundesliga over the last couple of years or so has proven to be a league that offers consistent game time and opportunities for young players from all over Europe. Jadon Sancho is the beacon that gave players hope and courage to leave their comfortable surroundings to seek more opportunities and minutes.

Bellingham could set to become the next player to do so following the likes of the former Manchester City winger, Ademola Lookman, Reiss Nelson, Reece Oxford and many more. The Birmingham midfielder has established himself as one of the most promising talents in England and has been mighty impressive in a wide midfield role so far.

Should he complete his move to Borussia Dortmund, it is believed that he would go on to become a more central player and has all the tools to succeed.