Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils targetting 3 blockbuster summer signings

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to oversee a massive transfer window at the helm of Manchester United

According to Manchester Evening News, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already eyed up his targets for the summer, as the Red Devils look to add at least 3 new faces to their squad.

Manchester United announced the capture of long term transfer target Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window for a fee believed to be in the region of €55 million, and it has been reported that they will continue to splash the cash in the summer.

While James Maddison and Jadon Sancho have long been linked with the club, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has also emerged as a potential target, as the Red Devils look to add quality and quantity to their squad after an underwhelming league season thus far.

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek and Birmingham City's teenage sensation Jude Bellingham are also under consideration by the club, as the record English champions expect to shore up their squad, with a handful of outgoings also expected at the end of the season.

Manchester United, more particularly executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, has come under immense scrutiny in recent seasons for failing to secure the club's targets, but 48-year-old has insisted that he will do everything within his power to restore Manchester United amongst Europe's elite.

The record English champions are expected to have a big summer and it remains to be seen if they secure all their top targets, as they aim to compete on all fronts next season.