Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Told to Hijack Rivals Bid for Leicester Centre-Back

What's the story?

Former Manchester United and England striker, Teddy Sheringham has told his former club to prioritize the signing of Leicester's Harry Maguire in time for next season's Premier League campaign.

The Red Devils' legend, who won a UEFA Champions League medal with the club in 1999 believes that the current squad is much in need of fresh impetus this summer and feels the man at the heart of the Foxes' defense would be the best option to sort out his former club's miserable back line. In a recent interview the former United hitman stated:

"I think Harry Maguire is the one for me. He’s got great leadership qualities and has a real calming influence. He’s very similar to Rio Ferdinand, in that he’s cool on the ball and defends very well. That would be a fine start from my point of view. ‘Top players like Harry are going to have the choice of some big, big clubs around Europe this summer."

In case you didn't know...

Sheffield born, Harry Maguire is fresh off the back of another superb season for the East Midlands-based club, appearing 31 times and scoring 3 goals. His strong tackling, leadership qualities, aerial prowess, and ability to bring the ball calmly out from the back, is attracting plenty of interest, with Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Manchester City side also believed to be highly interested in the England International, as they chase a replacement for the now departed, former club captain, Vincent Kompany.

The heart of the matter

Whether or not Manchester United will be able to compete with Manchester City in terms of both their financial clout and - perhaps more importantly - their recent on-field success remains to be seen, but there is no doubt that Maguire would be a major upgrade on Chirs Smalling, Phil Jones, and Eric Bailly, and would likely form a formidable defensive partnership with Swedish international, Victor Lindelof, one of only a few players to emerge from last season's horror show at Old trafford with any credit at all.

What's next?

Only time will tell where Maguire's destination next season will be, but new Leicester City manager, Brendan Rogers will no doubt be hoping his defensive stalwart stays put at the King Power Stadium for at least another season.

