Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils want to sign Wolves striker Raul Jimenez

Manchester United want to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez and are also monitoring Moussa Dembele of Lyon, Sky Sports reports. However, finalizing deals for either of them by the end of this month might not be easy.

Jimenez had initially joined Wolves on loan in June 2018, and his switch was made permanent last year. The Mexican has been fantastic for the club so far, which makes prizing him away from Wolves all the more difficult.

On the other hand, Lyon striker Moussa Dembele has generated interest from the Premier League after a string of impressive performances in the last few seasons. Chelsea are among the clubs who will rival United for the Frenchman’s signature; the Blues already have failed with a £34m bid to bring the player to the Stamford Bridge, but might come back with another offer for the player.

Signing either player in January will be a tough task for United

Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol shed light on the future of both players in The Transfer Show, admitting that both deals were extremely tough to complete by the end of the winter transfer window. Solhekol stated that even though United are interested in Jimenez, Wolves would hate to lose the player in the middle of the season.

Manchester are interested in signing him (Jimenez) but it would be a very difficult deal to do because he has been playing so well at Wolves since he moved there.

However, the player himself might be open to a move. In an interview given to Marca, the Mexican had revealed that he was happy at the Molineux, but also expressed a desire to improve.

I'd have to look at the conditions [of a possible move], if they suited myself, Wolves and the other club.

That would give United a thin ray of hope in their pursuit of the player. Solhekol also admitted that United’s interest in Dembele is justified since the club had failed to replace Romelu Lukaku. However, like Jimenez, getting Dembele will be tough too, especially since Lyon are under no obligation to sell.

There's a couple of players they [United] are looking at: one is Moussa Dembele at Lyon. He would like to come to England but the problem is Lyon don't want to sell him this month.

That is going to be a difficult deal to do, although I think he would like to play for Manchester United.

