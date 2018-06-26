Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo does Man Utd a huge favour, PSG offer Verratti plus cash for United star and more – June 26, 2018

Manchester United fans will LOVE Ronaldo for this!

Ronaldo does United a favour

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! Despite the World Cup reaching its crunch phase and churning out superb games one after the other, there is no hiding for the Red Devils when it comes to the transfer market.

They have once again been linked with a number of players – with updates on previous links being the flavor of the day. So without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 Fekir and Fello

Just before the World Cup begin, Liverpool almost completed the signing of Nabil Fekir. However, talks broke down in the last minute and the deal never crossed the line.

And even though Nabil Fekir’s agent claimed that the deal with Liverpool could yet happen, Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has now revealed that he had a long discussion with Jose Mourinho, but he didn’t clarify whether it was about the Frenchman.

"I was with Jose Mourinho the other day. We had long discussions," Jean-Michel Aulas said.

He however added that he is not in discussions with the Merseyside outfit over the potential sale of his player, while also adding that he now hopes for Fekir to have a great World Cup with his nation.

"Personally, I am no longer in discussions with Liverpool. At the moment, we are waiting for France and Nabil to have a fantastic World Cup."

Aulas added: "It was expected at a certain point for him to go to Liverpool. I gave the green light. It did not happen because things were dragged out too long."

Meanwhile, Marouane Fellaini has claimed that he knows where he is going to be playing next year as he has already penned a deal and will announce which club it is for on July 1.

“I know where I’m going to play next year and that does not affect my performance at World Cup,” Fellaini said.

“The contract has been signed and I’m going to announce it within a few days.”

He said: "No, since a few months, I am used to it. I am strong mentally to deal with it and soon I will say where I will be playing next season."

"Yes [I will announce my decision on July 1]."