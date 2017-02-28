Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo Koeman hints at summer move to Everton for Wayne Rooney

The Manchester United captain might be heading for the exit door at Old Trafford in the summer with Everton interested.

Wayne Rooney has fallen out of favour at Manchester United

What's the story?

Wayne Rooney left Everton back in 2004 and since then, whenever there has been any talk concerning about his future discussed, the Toffees have always been linked to the 31-year-old to make an emotional return at Goodison Park.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has added fuel to the fire by admitting in an interview with Sky Sports that Rooney would make his side stronger which has started rumours of a summer bid from Everton for the out of favour Manchester United forward.

In case you didn't know...

Wayne Rooney rejected a host of offers in January as he decided to fight for his place in the starting lineup at Old Trafford. These offers included some lucrative ones from the Chinese Super League which would have made him the highest paid footballer in the world. There were also reports of his agent, Paul Stretford being in China to discuss a potential transfer last week but the player quashed all rumours to stay put with the Red Devils.

The heart of the matter

Since joining United in 2004, Wayne Rooney has gone on to become the highest goalscorer for both club and country. However, his immediate future has been in serious threat with Jose Mourinho opting to play the likes of Juan Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in his position. In the recently concluded EFL Cup final win over Southampton, Wayne Rooney remained an unused substitute.

Everton are eager to offer Rooney a way out of his misery as the Toffees manager believes that the 31-year-old still has 2-3 years of football left in him to perform at the highest level. Koeman has gone on record several times to confirm his interest in the Manchester United captain with the Dutchman keen to bring him back to his boyhood club.

What's next?

Koeman also talked about his future amidst interest from Barcelona for him to replace their under-fire manager, Luis Enrique. The legendary Barcelona defender, Koeman insisted that he is currently not considering a move to the Catalans but has not given any guarantees over his long-term future with the Toffees.

Sportskeeda's take

Wayne Rooney has cut a sorry figure on the bench at times this season and deserves to be given an opportunity to leave the club at his will if he decides to do so in the summer. If that place turns out to be Goodison Park, then it would mark a sensational return for the boyhood Everton fan.