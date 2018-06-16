Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo’s mother urging him to move to Man Utd, The Red Devils want €200 million defender and more – June 16, 2018

#5 Sandro and Martial

Left-back is a position where Mourinho hasn’t had much stability during his time as the manager of Manchester United, which is why it is only natural for him to want a left-sided defender on his team.

Alex Sandro is a player that’ has been constantly linked with the Red Devils. While some reports have claimed that the trail has gone cold, journalist Duncan Castles believes that it is just a ploy from the Old Trafford outfit to get Juventus to lower the Brazilian’s price since no-one apart from the Manchester outfit is interested in him.

“Manchester United are boxing clever when it comes to Alex Sandro. They are aware that Juventus want to sell the player,” Castles said.

“They are asking over €60m (£52.5m) for him. They think they can cash in and are very aware of Manchester United's interest for more than six months.

“They know the player wants to go there. United know this and know they don't have significant opposition at present.

“So they are allowing the story to go out that they have cooled their interest and are looking at other options at left-back.

“I’m told Juventus will have to lower their asking price considerably before Manchester United would be willing to pay it.”

Meanwhile, former Manchester United forward Louis Saha has claimed that Anthony Martial whose agent recently revealed that he wants to leave the club, could play anywhere he wants to.

“He can go anywhere,” he said. “He’s a very good player. There’s no doubt about this."

“He has this way of playing where you think he can do more, because he has enormous potential."

“He needs to improve his consistency and do it game after game.”