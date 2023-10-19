Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan not eyeing Harry Maguire; West Ham offer €60 million for Scott McTominay, and more - October 19, 2023

Manchester United will look to pick up three points when they travel to Bramall Lane on Saturday (October 21) to face rock-bottom Sheffield United in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are tenth in the league after eight games.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are not planning to move for United centre-back Harry Maguire. Elsewhere, West Ham United are ready to offer €60 million for Red Devils midfielder Scott McTominay in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 19, 2023:

AC Milan not eyeing Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire remains linked with an exit from Manchester United.

AC Milan are not in touch with Harry Maguire regarding a move in 2024, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English defender's future at Manchester United is up in the air after dropping down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. The 30-year-old's situation at Old Trafford hasn't improved this season despite the club's injuries at the back.

Recent reports have claimed that the Rossoneri are eyeing the player ahead of January. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Serie A giants have other priorities.

"We know Harry Maguire has been facing an uncertain future for some time, and West Ham was an option for him in the summer. AC Milan have now been linked with an interest, but I’m not aware of contacts between Milan and Maguire so far.

"Milan are working on different positions as a priority as of now, and nothing concrete is happening yet with Maguire and any other club. We’ll have to see closer to January," wrote Romano.

Maguire has just four appearances for the Red Devils this season, starting twice.

West Ham United offer €60 million for Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay is wanted at the London Stadium.

West Ham United are willing to offer €60 million for Scott McTominay in January, according to Fichajes.

The Scottish midfielder is surplus to requirements at Manchester United and was put up for sale in the summer. The Hammers were interested in the 26-year-old but failed to get a deal across the line.

McTominay has struggled to break into Ten Hag's plans this season, managing just six appearances across competition. However, his match winning brace against Brentford before the international break could change his fortunes. With Casemiro not in his element this season and Christian Eriksen also on the wrong side of 30, McTominay could be an option for Ten Hag to consider.

However, West Ham are willing to test Manchester United's resolve by offering a massive fee for the player in the winter. The Red Devils could sanction a departure should such a proposal arrive on the table.

Manchester United backing Andre Onana to turn things around

Andre Onana arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are likely to be patient with Andre Onana amid his recent struggles, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan this summer but has endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford. The 27-year-old has registered three clean sheets in 11 games across competitions but has let in 19 goals already.

His performances have been heavily scrutinised, with the player making quite a few mistakes. Jones told Give Me Sport that Onana must show character to get through the crisis.

"There's no chance that United are going to give up on Onana this soon. I mean, we do have to say that he is in crisis in terms of performance levels, because it's not one or two clangers. It's way more than that now," said Jones.

He continued:

"Bad performances have become the theme of his time at Man United so far, but he's not the first United goalkeeper to go through a spell like this, and he has to show the right mindset and the right form to get through it.

"This is the problem of being a goalkeeper. It's all about, you being on your own, you can't rely on the players around you, you can't hide. Onana has to come forward now."

Onana was roped in to replace David de Gea, who left Manchester United at the end of his contract this summer.