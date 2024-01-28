Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Casemiro happy at Old Trafford; Red Devils offer over €40 million for Joshua Zirkzee, and more - January 28, 2024

Manchester United travel to Rodney Parade on Sunday (January 28) to face Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round. Erik ten Hag's team have three wins and five defeats in their last 10 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, midfielder Casemiro has revealed that he remains settled at Old Trafford. Elsewhere, the Red Devils are willing to offer Bologna more than €40 million for striker Joshua Zirkzee.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 28, 2024:

Casemiro happy at Old Trafford

Casemiro's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Casemiro says that he's happy at Manchester United despite the growing speculation regarding his future.

The Brazilian hasn't been in his element this season, while he has also been absent due to injuries. Erik ten Hag's team have suffered as a results, prompting talks of a possible exit this year. The Daily Mail has suggested that Al-Nassr want to reunite Casemiro with his old pal Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to MBC, though, the 31-year-old said that he feels at home at Old Trafford

"It's all amazing, since the first day, I was made to feel very welcome by the club, the players and the fans. I received so much love - on and off the pitch. It was a unique and magical experience, and I needed such an experience," said Casemiro.

He continued:

"I am so happy in Manchester with everything the city and the club offer me. I am happy with that and with helping the club improve and get back to the path of achievements. So yeah, I'm happy to play for Manchester United."

Casemiro has missed 17 games this season due to injury.

Manchester United offer over €40 million for Joshua Zirkzee

Joshua Zirkzee is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have informed Bologna that they are ready to offer in excess of €40 million for Joshua Zirkzee, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Red Devils remain eager to bring in a new No. 9 this year, with Rasmus Hojlund struggling. The 20-year-old arrived from Atalanta last summer and has managed seven goals and one assist in 25 outings across competitions.

Erik ten Hag wants a new face to share the workload and has identified Zirkzee as a candidate for the job. The Dutch striker has scored nine times and set up four in 23 games across competitions this year. With Anthony Martial out with an injury and set to become a free agent in the summer, Zirkzee could also serve as his replacement.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich have a €40 million buyback clause for their former player, and Bologna are expected to demand more than that amount for the 22-year-old. Manchester United are willing to match their asking price and are planning to snap him up in the summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka unlikely to leave Red Devils in January, says journalist

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unlikely to leave Old Trafford this month.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is unlikely to leave Manchester United this month, according to journalist Alex Crook. The English defender's contract expires in 2025, but he remains linked with an exit his month. Al-Nassr have their eyes on the 26-year-old, as per The Daily Mail.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Crook said that the Red Devils are not planning to let Wan-Bissaka leave this month.

"I think that's gone as far with him and Casemiro, the Saudi Pro League chiefs have spoken to intermediaries working on behalf, definitely of Casemiro, and I think Wan-Bissaka's name has come up as well. Man Utd are telling me that they don't envisage a scenario where Wan-Bissaka goes in this window," said Crook.

He continued:

"I think probably because they've taken up the year option on his contract, they'll probably look to try and extend him to a longer-term deal on a reduced salary.

"I think he's actually done quite a good job for Erik ten Hag and he's been one of the more consistent players."

Wan-Bissaka has been in and out of the team under Ten Hag and could be offloaded in the summer.