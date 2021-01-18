Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Chelsea to break the bank for Red Devils priority target, huge update on Sergio Ramos saga, and more — 18th January 2021

Manchester United extended their stay at the top of the Premier League table as they shared the spoils with Liverpool in a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Sunday night. The Red Devils are now yet to taste defeat in 12 Premier League games and have extended their unbeaten away run in the league to a year. Manchester United will now prepare to travel to Craven Cottage in midweek before returning to Old Trafford to host Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Ahead of their trip to Fulham, here, we take a look at some of the latest Manchester United transfer news.

Five Manchester United players attracting interest this winter

Romero and Rojo" height="497" width="800" /> Romero and Rojo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suggested that there could be a few more outgoings this window and the rumours surrounding their transfer business have shed some light regarding who those players could be. As per multiple reports, it has been revealed that Jesse Lingard, Marcos Rojo, Sergio Romero, Teden Mengi, and Dylan Levitt are the players who could depart either on permanent or temporary deals.

Lingard has admirers from all over Europe including the likes of OGC Nice, Internazionale, West Ham United, and others, as he is desperate for some playing time having made only two appearances so far this year. Argentine pair Rojo and Romero have been linked with returns to Argentina with Boca Juniors in for them, while Brighton & Hove Albion have also been tipped as a potential destination for them.

Feel for Jesse Lingard. He loves Man United and would stay and help like Solskjaer wants. But he also feels, at 28, he's missing out on the prime years of his career. He just wants to play https://t.co/4PvKV1w72M @ESPNFC — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) January 18, 2021

Mengi and Levitt, on the other hand, have attracted interest from several Championship and League One clubs on short-term deals to help continue their development. Mengi, the U-23s skipper, has already made his senior debut but is likely to go on loan. Levitt was recalled from Charlton Athletic due to a lack of game time, and has a few clubs who want to take him on loan.

Advertisement

Chelsea could throw a spanner in Manchester United's Erling Haaland plans

Haaland in action for Dortmund

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to register a strong interest in signing Erling Haaland come summer. The Norwegian superstar is on the radar of several of Europe's elite, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and other clubs.

However, The Athletic now claim that Chelsea will do everything in their power to bring the Borussia Dortmund striker to Stamford Bridge come summer, including breaking the bank for his signature. The Blues have already had an extravagant spend last summer and could continue that trend with the potential signing of the Manchester United target.

Advertisement

15 - Erling Haaland has scored 15 goals in 12 Champions League games, only failing to score in two appearances in the competition. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/750PWPF0N4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 24, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to reunite with Haaland, who he worked with at FK Molde earlier on in his career. Haaland was on Manchester United's shortlist ahead of his move to Borussia Dortmund.

Sergio Ramos' brother informs club about Manchester United interest

Sergio Ramos in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos' future is still up in the air with the Spaniard yet to agree a new contract at the club. The Blancos superstar is reportedly holding out for a two-year deal without a pay-cut, but the Spanish champions want him to take a pay-cut over a one-year deal instead. Now, football insider Ian McGarry reports that Ramos' brother and agent, Rene, has informed the Real Madrid hierarchy that Manchester United have initiated contact for a free transfer.

Speaking on the Transfer Window Podcast, McGarry explained;

Advertisement

"Sergio [Ramos'] brother has told them [Real Madrid] that Manchester United have been in contact. We’re unable to confirm that today on the podcast, we will endeavour to do so in the coming days for you and report that on the podcast next week. However, it kind of fits with some of the things that [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer has been doing at Old Trafford, I’m thinking of Edinson Cavani here, Duncan, in brining an experienced and older player who has achieved lots of success."

100 - Sergio Ramos has scored his 100th goal for @realmadriden in all competitions, 55 of which have come with his head. Courage. pic.twitter.com/tTYWmHbtIx — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 3, 2020

He added,

"Ramos is if anything a brilliant leader and would be someone that would certainly be beneficial to Solskjaer’s defence in terms of commanding it, bringing calmness and a sense of authority that they currently lack as well."

"So it would not be out of any kind of sense of reality that Manchester United may well have an interest in Sergio Ramos, remember they did have interest in him the last time he was out of contract. Of course, Madrid do expect him to sign a new deal, but it’s just he’s waiting for the offer of more than one year."

Manchester United have been linked with several centre-backs such as the likes of Dayot Upamecano, Ben White, and Ramos, who has admirers from all over Europe including Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and others.

Also read: Ex-Manchester United star reveals player who 'edges out' Cristiano Ronaldo as Sir Alex Ferguson's best signing