Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Club identify replacement for Red Devils target, star midfielder linked with Serie A switch, and more — 25th May, 2021

Manchester United are less than 24 hours away from their UEFA Europa League final against Villarreal. The Red Devils squad has already landed and begun training in Gdansk, Poland, ahead of the clash, along with Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill. Club captain Harry Maguire has traveled with the squad despite his injury and it is unclear whether he will participate in the final.

Ahead of the much-anticipated showdown with Unai Emery's side, here is a look at some of the latest Manchester United Transfer News.

Tom Heaton to re-join Manchester United

Everton v Aston Villa - Premier League

English goalkeeper Tom Heaton is reportedly on the brink of signing a deal to re-join his former club, Manchester United, ahead of the summer window. The 35-year-old spent eight years on the Red Devils' books and eventually moved elsewhere in search of regular football. Heaton then had a six-year spell at Burnley before joining Aston Villa in 2019.

After losing his place to Emi Martinez at Villa Park, Heaton is believed to be set for a return to his boyhood club on a free transfer. His current deal at Villa expires at the end of the season and Dean Smith's men aren't set to offer him an extension. Heaton will provide competition for Dean Henderson and David de Gea, while Lee Grant and Sergio Romero are expected to leave the club.

Jose Mourinho wants Nemanja Matic reunion

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Newly-appointed AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with his former player Nemanja Matic ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Serb played under Mourinho at both Manchester United and Chelsea, and has been strongly linked with a move to AS Roma over the last few weeks.

Reports suggest that Matic, who is contracted to Manchester United until 2023, could cost up to €10m. However, the Giallorossi will reportedly offer an initial loan deal with an obligation to purchase the midfielder in the summer of 2022. Roma had previously loaned Chris Smalling for a year before purchasing him the year after.

Borussia Dortmund identify Jadon Sancho replacement

Jadon Sancho is widely expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer, and a new report suggests they have already identified a replacement. The Manchester United target will reportedly be succeeded by exciting French star Jonathan Ikone of LOSC Lille next season.

Jadon Sancho for Borussia Dortmund in the 2020-21 Bundesliga season:



◉ Most take-ons completed (77)

◉ Most chances created (67)

◉ Most assists (11)



Where will he be next season? pic.twitter.com/bAvdVbtzwL — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2021

The same report regarding BVB's interest in Ikone also claims that Sancho can leave the club for €90-100m this summer amidst strong interest from England. Manchester United have also reportedly been 'warned' by the Germans that Liverpool and Chelsea are monitoring Sancho's situation closely.

Also read: How Manchester United could line up against Villarreal | UEFA Europa League 2020-21