Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £173 million annual contract with Al Nassr; Red Devils not in talks to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper, and more - November 30, 2022

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games. Erik ten Hag has overseen a stark improvement in the team's performance since arriving this summer from Ajax.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a £173m per-year contract with Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr. Elsewhere, reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are not in talks to sign an Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 30, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo close to agreeing £173 million annual contract with Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo could be off to the Middle East next.

Cristiano Ronaldo is close to agreeing a blockbuster contract with Al Nassr, according to Marca via talkSPORT. The Portuguese international is currently looking for a club, after mutually agreeing with Manchester United to end his stint earlier this month. The 35-year-old was eager to part ways with the Red Devils this summer but failed to muster a move away from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo endured a difficult time under Erik ten Hag this season, failing to break into the first team. He registered a paltry return of three goals in 16 games across competitions.

Disciplinary issues suggested that all was not well behind the scenes. A controversial interview with Piers Morgan proved to be the final straw that broke the camel’s back. While the Portuguese is now available on a Bosman move, there hasn’t been much interest from the traditional European powerhouses.

Naija @Naija_PR Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to £172.9million per year contract with Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to £172.9million per year contract with Saudi Arabian club, Al Nassr https://t.co/S44HBamwCo

However, Al Nassr have expressed a desire to secure Ronaldo’s signature. The Saudi Arabian side have placed a monstrous offer on the table, offering the 37-year-old £173 million per year in wages. The contract could be too good to turn down, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly close to signinf a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Ronaldo is currently participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he has scored one goal in two games for Portugal.

Manchester United not in talks to sign Unai Simon

Unai Simon has enjoyed a fruitful World Cup so far.

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Unai Simon, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish goalkeeper has earned rave reviews with his consistent performances between the sticks for Athletic Bilbao. The 25-year-old is currently with his national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is turning heads at Old Trafford.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict @relevo] 🗞 Many Premier League teams, especially #mufc , are very attentive to Unai Simon's situation. Athletic Bilbao are willing to listen to an offer for him, but will not let him leave for less than €30-40m. [ @MatteMoretto 🗞 Many Premier League teams, especially #mufc, are very attentive to Unai Simon's situation. Athletic Bilbao are willing to listen to an offer for him, but will not let him leave for less than €30-40m. [@MatteMoretto, @relevo]

Recent reports have said that the Red Devils have identified Simons as a replacement for David de Gea. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United are not in touch with the Spaniard regarding a move.

“Honestly, I’m not aware of any talk between Man United and Unai Simon or his agents. I think he’s very good goalkeeper, but at the moment the goalkeepers market, in general, is really quiet; it’s always kind of domino for the goalkeepers, and I don’t see big things changing in January,” wrote Romano.

Simons has appeared 14 times for Atheltic Bilbao this season.

Moises Caicedo unlikely to leave Brighton in January

Moises Caicedo has admirers at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Moises Caicedo is unlikely to leave Brighton & Hove Albion in the winter. The Ecuadorian has been a revelation for the Seagulls this season and is tipped to take the next step in his career soon. Manchester United are among the clubs monitoring the player with interest.

Erik ten Hag is planning to add more quality to his midfield as he aims to get the Red Devils back to their best. Caicedo has emerged as an option, and Manchester United could be tempted to dive for the 21-year-old at the turn of the year.

However, writing for Caught Offside, Romano tipped Brighton to keep him at the Amex till next summer.

"Caicedo is not expected to leave in January; the situation is still the same. Liverpool, Man United but also other clubs are monitoring him; he’s been on Manchester United’s list for years, but then nothing happened. I’m sure Brighton will try to keep him at least until June," wrote Romano.

Caicedo has appeared 15 times across competitions for the Seagulls this season, scoring once.

