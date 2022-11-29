Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo wanted in MLS; Red Devils unlikely to sign Barcelona midfielder in January, and more - November 28, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to continue their quest for a top-four finish when the season resumes at the end of the year. Erik ten Hag has taken his team to fifth place in the Premier League, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, MLS senior vice president Jeff Agoos has said that Cristiano Ronaldo is wanted in the MLS. Elsewhere, reputed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are unlikely to sign a Barcelona midfielder in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 28, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted in MLS

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit the ground running in Qatar.

Jeff Agoos has said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed arrival in the MLS would be a very exciting proposition.

The Portuguese is currently without a club after cutting ties with Manchester United earlier this month. The Red Devils opted to part ways with the 37-year-old following his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo is yet to make a decision on his future, and the US has been touted as a possible destination. Speaking to The Insider, Agoos said that the MLS is ready to welcome the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“I've heard the name before, and it sounds like he's available. We've had players like David Beckham and Ibrahimovic, but having someone with the quality of Ronaldo would certainly be something that we would have a lot of interest in. A lot of things can happen, but we'd be excited to have Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Agoos.

Ronaldo scored in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener last week. That made him the first player to score in five World Cups.

Manchester United unlikely to sign Frenkie de Jong in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano reckons Manchester United are unlikely to sign Frenkie de Jong in January. The Dutch midfielder was a target for Ten Hag in the summer, but a lengthy pursuit ended in disappointment. Despite investing in Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, the Dutchman wants his compatriot at Old Trafford.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that De Jong is happy at Barcelona and is unlikely to move this winter.

“For January, I think it is almost impossible, but for the summer, it depends on the player, because Frenkie de Jong has always said no to any move. It’s not just to Manchester United; he decided to stay at Barcelona; he’s happy at Barcelona; if Frenkie changes his mind, then we will see,” said Romano.

De Jong is currently with the Netherlands team in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup.

Ben Jacobs backs Red Devils to sign Leandro Trossard

Leandro Trossard is likely to move in 2023.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has backed Manchester United to sign Leandro Trossard. The Belgian forward has been on song for Brighton & Hove Albion this season, registering seven goals and three assists in 14 games. The player has been linked with a move away from the Amex, with Chelsea among his potential destinations.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Red Devils have also been offered the chance to sign the 27-year-old.

“We’ll have to wait and see whether United decide to look a little bit closer to home and see whether there’s that shorter term and closer to home goalscorer that they might be able to attract,” said Jacobs.

He continued:

“We know, for example, that Trossard at Brighton is being put in the shop window by his agent. He’s been offered to Manchester United; he’s been offered to Liverpool, and he’s been offered to Chelsea. Liverpool are not interested.”

Jacobs added that Ronaldo’s departure could tempt the Old Trafford outfit to move for Trossard.

“Manchester United haven’t really bitten, but given the (Cristiano) Ronaldo situation, we have to wait and see if they consider a player like him, somebody gettable, somebody that is in good form and somebody that can just tide them over and continue the momentum that they’re building under Erik ten Hag between now and the summer, at which point they can then come in for a big name,” said Jacobs.

Trossard is currently in Qatar with the Belgium team for the FIFA World Cup.

