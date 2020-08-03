Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Defender deal close as Red Devils overtake rivals with an increased offer, United in advanced talks for Jadon Sancho and more - 3rd August 2020

Manchester United are set to have a busy transfer window as they aim to close the gap on arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. With Champions League football secured for next season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to bolster the squad ahead of next season and will be keen on getting rid of deadwood.

Here are the latest rumours around deals to and from Old Trafford on 3rd August 2020.

Gabriel Magalhaes deal close as Man Utd overtake rivals with an increased offer

Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal for defender Gabriel Magalhaes after submitting a better bid than competitors, Napoli and Everton. According to Italian journalist Emanuele Cammaroto, the Red Devils have offered Lille £24.3 million upfront as well as bonuses, which is marginally higher than the £22.5 million by Everton and Napoli.

Manchester United are monitoring Lille ace Gabriel Magalhaes as a potential partner for Harry Maguire👀 pic.twitter.com/r4QiGb0oES — VBET News (@VBETnews) July 30, 2020

Manchester United are in the market for a left-sided central defender and have also been linked with 19-year-old Monaco defender Benoît Badiashile. If the Manchester side do get another central defender, it will likely be curtains for Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo.

Alexis Sanchez edges closer to Manchester United exit

Alexis Sanchez is edging closer to a Manchester United exit, according to reports in Italy. The Red Devils have reportedly reduced their asking price for the Chilean, and a €15 million fee is close to being agreed with Inter Milan.

Alexis #Sanchez is getting closer to closer to #Inter from #ManUnited on a permanent deal. Inter will pay €15M. For El Niño Maravilla is ready 3-year contract. Last details. #transfers #MUFC #mutd — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 3, 2020

The Nerazzurri have added him to the Europa League squad which was announced today. Sanchez was on a whooping £350,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford, with Manchester United still paying the majority of the amount during his loan stint at the San Siro.

Advertisement

Manchester United in advanced talks for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have had their sights on Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho for a long time

Manchester United are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho, with an initial fee of €100 million (£90m) being discussed, according to The Guardian. The fee would make the former Manchester City man the costliest English player of all time.

Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Sancho, with their interest in the winger intensifying in the last couple of weeks. BVB are likely to accept the offer, with the fee set to be paid to the German club over two to three years.

The contract is also likely to include €20 million in performance-related add-ons. This will be the second time Manchester United break the transfer record for an English player under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They signed Harry Maguire for £85 million last summer, making him the most expensive defender ever.

The move for Sancho will also likely topple the transfer record for a United player, which is held by Paul Pogba at £89 million.

AS Roma end interest in Chris Smalling

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling looks set to return to Old Trafford after a successful loan spell in Italy with AS Roma. The 30-year-old was one of Roma's best players this season as he made 37 appearances for the club.

Roma were offering to extend his loan spell with an obligation to buy at the end of the next year but were short of Manchester United's valuation of £18 million. The former Fulham man will return to England with three years left on his contract with the 13-time Premier League champions.