Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Donny Van de Beek responds to United links, winger to leave on loan and more - 14th August 2020

Manchester United continue to play poker with Borussia Dortmund over the signing of England international Jadon Sancho with the German club insisting that the 20-year-old is set to stay for another season. The Red Devils are reportedly in the market for a forward, midfielder and a defender.

Here is the latest regarding ins and outs from Old Trafford on 14th August, 2020.

Donny Van de Beek responds to Manchester United links

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek responded to questions about his future in the Eredivisie, with rumoured interested from Manchester United and Real Madrid. In an interview with Fox Sports, he said,

"It is very messy, in any case, a very messy period in terms of transfers. Nothing is certain yet. I am still a player of Ajax and I am still proud to be there".

He continued,

"If there had not been the coronavirus, it might have been different now. There is no clarity now and we have to wait and see how it turns out. I’m still here and after all these years I still have a lot of fun. If I also play at Ajax next season, I still have a lot of fun. You won’t hear me complaining."

The midfielder scored 10 goals and contributed 11 assists in the League last season, a hallmark of his game as a midfielder. Manchester United have also been linked to Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.

Tahith Chong close to Werder Bremen loan

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is close to securing a season-long loan to the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen, according to Sky Sports. Chong, a graduate of the Manchester United academy, broke into the first team last season in the fairytale win against PSG in the Champions League.

Tahith Chong of Manchester United battles for possession with Krepin Diatta of Club Brugge

However, the winger has just managed 280 minutes of football with the first team in his 13 appearances, so a loan seems to be his best option for the upcoming season. The 20-year-old's contract with Manchester United keeps the Dutchman with the club till 2022.

Newcastle interested in signing defender Chris Smalling

Newcastle United have expressed interest in signing defender Chris Smalling, according to the Chronicle. The defender impressed during a loan spell at AS Roma, but the Italians were deterred from signing the England international due to his £20 million asking price.

Steve Bruce, a former United player himself is an admirer of Smalling and wants to strengthen his defensive ranks. The 30-year-old could slot in beside captain Jamaal Lascelles and could prove to be a formidable defence. However, his £130,000 per week salary might be a stumbling block in completing the deal.

Borussia Dortmund CEO takes a dig at Manchester United legends

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has responded to Owen Hargreaves and Paul Scholes, after both pundits remarked that Manchester United still had a chance of signing Jadon Sancho this summer. Hargreaves called Dortmund's public statement a 'bluff', with Scholes adding, "They’re just after a little bit more money out of it".

Watzke, speaking to Abendzeitung-Muenchen, responded to the comments by saying;

"Read that too [Scholes and Hargreaves’ comments]. This is what experts like Paul Scholes and Owen Hargreaves claim. They were great footballers, and they are football experts. But I don’t know if they are transfer experts too. That Sancho stays with BVB is set in stone."