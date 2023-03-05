Manchester United are preparing to travel to Anfield on Sunday (March 5) to face bitter rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag will be eager to complete a league double over the Reds.

Meanwhile, former Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has advised Jude Bellingham to move to Old Trafford. Elsewhere, journalist Christian Falk has said that Jeremie Frimpong is close to arriving at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 4, 2023.

Jude Bellingham advised to join Manchester United

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Old Trafford.

Rio Ferdinand reckons Jude Bellingham should snub Liverpool this summer and join Manchester United instead.

The English midfielder is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, and the Reds are eager to take him to Anfield. The Red Devils also have an interest in the 19-year-old.

Speaking to BBC, Ferdinand said his former side’s recent turn in fortunes under Erik ten Hag make them ideal for Bellingham.

“If you put the two teams on a graph, Manchester United are going in one direction and Liverpool have stagnated. I wouldn't say Liverpool are in decline, but other teams are catching them up and maybe going beyond them,” said Ferdinand.

He added:

“If I'm a player, say Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice - two of the most in-demand English midfielders that may get moves this summer - and someone says, 'Manchester United or Liverpool, where are you going?', forget my Manchester United ties, I have to go with United right now.”

Ferdinand continued:

"The way the team looks, the way the squad is shaping up, the way the managers are navigating their teams' fortunes and who I see being more successful in the upcoming future - I really would be sitting on the side of United."

Bellingham has appeared 31 times across competitions this season for BvB, registering ten goals and six assists.

Jeremie Frimpong edging closer to Old Trafford move

Jeremie Frimpong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Jeremie Frimpong is inching closer to arriving at Manchester United, according to Christian Falk.

The Dutch full-back was a target for the Red Devils in the winter, but a move didn't materialise. The Premier League giants are preparing to return for him at the end of the season.

NEW: Jeremie Frimpong is getting closer and closer to a #mufc move. [@SPORTBILD]

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Erik ten Hag’s presence is helping lure Frimpong to Old Trafford.

“Jeremie Frimpong is getting closer and closer to a United move. Frimpong was also a topic in Winter – United really wanted him then. You know, he’s a Dutch player and his connection to Erik ten Hag is very close. There should have been talks,” wrote Falk.

He added:

“So, you see now that Ten Hag is performing well with his team and has good arguments for Frimpong and for United in terms of fulfilling his wish. I think he’s one of Ten Hag’s main targets for the summer.”

The 22-year-old right-back has amassed five goals and seven assists across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Red Devils reignite Frenkie de Jong interest

Frenkie de Jong has been impressive for Barcelona this season.

Manchester United are planning to return for Frenkie de Jong at the end of the season, according to The Guardian.

The Dutch midfielder was eager to sign the player last summer, but de Jong opted to remain at Barcelona. Ren Hag holds the player in high regard and reckons the 25-year-old could be the final piece of his midfield jigsaw.

EXCL: Frenkie De Jong has become even more key, he's considered a "Top 5" player in the team — everyone at the club agrees. He's gaining power in the dressing room. In addition, FDJ is also happier with the new atmosphere in the dressing room. @tjuanmarti #Transfers

The Red Devils are now ready to return for De Jong this summer. Ten Hag is prioritising a new No. 9 at the end of the season, but the Barcelona man also remains firmly on his agenda.

However, De Jong is reportedly settled at the Camp Nou and is not looking to leave. The 25-year-old has registered 31 appearances across competitions for the La Liga giants, managing two goals and an assist.

