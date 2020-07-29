Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils have a £140m budget for the upcoming window, Jesse Lingard to leave the club and more 29th July 2020

Manchester United finished third in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign after an average first half of the season. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has spent impressively in the past two transfer windows, will be tasked to reshape his squad to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Here is the latest regarding transfers to and from Old Trafford on 29th July 2020

Manchester United have a £140m budget for the upcoming window

The Manchester United hierarchy has set a budget of £140 million for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Caughtoffside. The report suggests that the Red Devils are in the market for a winger- with Jadon Sancho being touted as the primary target- and a midfielder.

It is, however, unclear if the budget might be boosted from potential sales of players who haven't had regular game time at Old Trafford. Jesse Lingard, Chris Smalling, Alexis Sanchez and Diogo Dalot have all been linked with a move away from Manchester.

Roma are yet to reach an agreement with Manchester United over the permanent signing of Chris Smalling, but are hopeful. (Source - Corriere dello Sport) #MUFC — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) July 29, 2020

Manchester United willing to sell Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard will likely leave Manchester United next season, according to The Times. The midfielder has struggled for game time in 2020 after failing to impress in the first half of the Premier League campaign.

Jesse Lingard has had an underwhelming season for Manchester United

The report suggests that the England international will be given game time in the Europa League to impress potential suitors ahead of a move. Premier League club Newcastle, German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach and Italian giants AS Roma have reportedly shown interest in the 27-year-old's signature.

Manchester United interested in Sergej Milinković-Savić

Manchester United are interested in signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, according to Foot Mercato. The report suggests that Manchester United have been long-term admirers of Milinković-Savić, whose brother, in fact, was contracted with the Manchester club.

It’s not a United summer transfer window without a Colombian / Spanish outlet saying James to Utd and Italian media providing Milinkovic-Savic to Utd links. We’ve had both already. 😂 #mufc — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) July 27, 2020

The midfielder has scored 8 goals and contributed a further 5 assists in all competitions this season. His physical presence and his box-to-box ability would make Manchester United's midfield quite daunting, with the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes hitting form towards the end of the recently-concluded Premier League season.

Bayern Munich set asking price for Thiago Alcantara

Bayern Munich have set an asking price of 30 million euros for midfielder Thiago Alcantara, with Manchester United and Liverpool interested in his signature. According to the Sport Bild, Thiago has refused to sign a new contract with the German giants, with his contract running out at the end of 2020-21 season.

Speaking about the 29-year-old, Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said:

"We had serious negotiations with him and fulfilled all of his wishes. But it looks like he might want to do something new again at the end of his career, We don’t want to lose a player for free next year. I say that very clearly."

Liverpool are reluctant to spend big in the upcoming transfer window, with manager Jurgen Klopp refusing to give anything away regarding the pursuit of the former Barcelona man:

"I have no idea who will play for me next year, there is nothing to say at the moment. Thiago Alcantara is a great player, but also a Bayern Munich player. That’s actually all there is to say. There’s nothing to say!"

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a midfielder to take the burden off Paul Pogba, with Jack Grealish and Donny van de Beek mentioned as possible targets.