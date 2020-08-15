Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils agree deal for highly-rated winger, Pereira set to leave and more - 15th August 2020

Manchester United are expected to be one of the busier clubs in the transfer window, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to add a forward, midfielder and a defender to his squad. The Red Devils seem to have hit a brick wall in the negotiations for Jadon Sancho, with Borussia Dortmund now insisting the 20-year-old is going to stay in the Bundesliga.

Here is the latest about ins and outs from Old Trafford on 15th August 2020.

Manchester United have bid accepted for Filip Stevanovic

Manchester United have finalised a deal to sign Filip Stevanovic from Partizan Belgrade, as confirmed by journalist Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 17-year-old, who broke through this season for the Belgrade side has scored 9 goals and contributed 3 assists in 35 appearances.

Plenty of talk about Filip Stevanovic today.



Reports in Serbia claim Man United are negotiating a €12m deal for the Partizan sensation, and are prepared to loan him back to the club.



Wrote this for @ScoutedFtbl recently 👇#MUFC https://t.co/4Sv9CSzmqw — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) August 14, 2020

Interestingly, the Serbian came on as a substitute in both ties against Manchester United in the Europa League. The youngster has been linked with Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The deal will see the youngster playing one more season for Partizan Belgrade, the club he joined at the age of 9 and joining up with Manchester United in 2021-22. A winger by trade, Stevanovic can play on either flank and will add depth to United's attacking ranks.

Dean Henderson looks set to stay at Old Trafford

Advertisement

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson could be staying at Old Trafford for the following season after Sheffield United completed the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from the relegated Bournemouth. Henderson was one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season and with the topsy turvy form of David De Gea, he could compete for the number 1 spot at Old Trafford.

Dean Henderson in action for Sheffield United

Ole Gunnnar Solskjaer is truly spoilt for choice in the goalkeeping department with the trio of Henderson, de Gea and Sergio Romero available to him.

"We have three top, top keepers. This season has shown how important Sergio has been for us and for me David is always performing, so we shall see what we do for the rest of the season and going forward. It is a difficult decision, yeah. But it's a nice problem to have."

The Norwegian said ahead of the game against LASK, admitting,

"It will be difficult to keep three of them at the club, so we will see what the decision will be there."

AS Roma still interested in signing Chris Smalling

AS Roma have rekindled their interest in defender Chris Smalling, after the failure to complete the signing of Jan Vertonghen on free. The Belgian defender has chosen to sign for Portuguese giants Benfica.

Eric Bailly is extremely erratic. He cannot stay fit."👎



"Lindelof is great on the ball, but I'm not convinced he'll be a top defender."



"Chris Smalling definitely has good fundamentals. It's a no-brainer." 👍@HughWoozencroft says #MUFC should keep hold of Chris Smalling. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Zg8LBFTp9k — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 12, 2020

Roma have now reignited contact with Smalling's entourage, according to Sport Witness. Manchester United have set an asking price of around £20 million for the England international with reported interest from Juventus in the Serie A and Newcastle in the Premier League.

Andreas Pereira open to leaving Manchester United

Andreas Pereira might be leaving Manchester United this summer with interest from Benfica, Spanish and Italian clubs. The Brazilian made 40 appearances for the Red Devils last season, but struggled for game time towards the end of the campaign due to the influence of Bruno Fernandes.

Pereira, who failed to make the last three Premier League matchday squads, might find game time hard to come by with Manchester United reportedly looking to bring another midfielder into the squad. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who appears to be an admirer of the 24-year-old is reportedly happy to keep him for another season.