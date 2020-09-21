Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils agree move for £50m-rated attacker, ex-player criticises club for transfer policy and more - 21st September 2020

Manchester United lost the first game of the Premier League season to Crystal Palace with new signing Donny van de Beek scoring a consolation for the home side. The pressure keeps mounting on the Manchester United hierarchy to complete transfers with just two weeks to go in the current window.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 21st September 2020

Manchester United agree move for Ismaïla Sarr on a 1-year loan deal

Manchester United are close to securing the signature of Watford winger Ismaïla Sarr on a season-long loan deal, according to TeamTalk. The Red Devils have been in the market for a right-winger with Jadon Sancho touted as the primary target, but the club have failed to agree on a fee for the England international.

Liverpool were also interested in bringing the winger to Anfield, but Watford's asking price of £50 million made the club sign Diogo Jota from Wolves instead. A season-long loan to Old Trafford seems the best-case scenario for both clubs as it will give Ole Gunnar Solskjer time to evaluate the winger as they look to find a solution at right-wing.

Daniel James started on the right wing for Manchester United before being replaced by Mason Greenwood at half-time. However, the coaching staff at Old Trafford view the 18-year-old as a striker.

“Sarr is available to play, we will make a decision whether to take him or not for the game tomorrow, or maybe for the game on Saturday, we will see.”



🗣️ The boss gives an update on his squad ahead of tomorrow night's trip to @NewportCounty... — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 21, 2020

Alex Telles expects to complete Manchester United transfer this week

Porto left-back Alex Telles expects to complete a move to Old Trafford this week, according to the Guardian. The left-back will provide competition to Luke Shaw who recently admitted that the club needs reinforcements in the transfer market.

Alex Telles of FC Porto celebrates after scoring

Telles scored 11 goals in the Portuguese League last season (he takes penalties for the Porto) and provided 8 assists. The 27-year-old has a €40 million release clause but United are confident of agreeing on a deal for €25 million as he is in the last year of his contract.

Patrice Evra criticises Manchester United's transfer policy

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has criticised the way the club does business in the transfer market. Evra was critical of Matt Judge who is reportedly the club's chief negotiator and a lawyer by trade.

My only joy from my club right now. Go on my Instagram or facebook for the full video. pic.twitter.com/rdICmPKhbv — Patrice Evra (@Evra) September 21, 2020

The only problem I would say to Ed Woodward is that he trusts in people and he should never trust them. He even trusts some people outside the club, that’s what I can say about that.

People like Richard Arnold are why we’ve got money, these guys can make some sponsorship deal like you can’t imagine, so we’ve got the money, but we’ve not got the players because we send the wrong people to speak with them. Ole is trying to change that, he’s trying to speak to the player like Ferguson used to.

Under Fergie and David Gill we didn’t have anything in the paper but bam-bam-bam-bam, Van Persie, Evra, Vidic, Ferdinand, everything was fast, they go and talk face to face. But now it’s Matt Judge, we send lawyers to talk with players and when you send a lawyer they talk about numbers, they’re not people from the football world.