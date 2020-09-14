Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils draw 3-man shortlist of Jadon Sancho alternatives, United to bid for La Liga defender and more - 14th September 2020

Manchester United are due to start their Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace this coming weekend, with Donny van de Beek the only new addition to the squad. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly still in the market for a defender and forward to add to his squad.

Here is the latest from Old Trafford on 14th September 2020.

Manchester United's draw three-man shortlist of Jadon Sancho alternatives

Manchester United have drawn a three-man shortlist of alternatives if they fail to complete a deal with Borussia Dortmund over the services of Jadon Sancho. The Red Devils are keeping tabs on Ivan Perišić, Gareth Bale and Douglas Costa, according to Mike McGrath of the Telegraph.

Should #mufc walk away from a deal for Jadon Sancho, Ivan Perišić, Gareth Bale or Douglas Costa are the profile of attacker that may be considered, depending on their availability #mulive [@mcgrathmike] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 13, 2020

Gareth Bale is out of favour at Real Madrid, with Zinedine Zidane looking to offload the Welsh winger. However, a deal for the former Tottenham Hotspur man could be tricky given his formidable wages of 14.5 million euros- after tax- per season.

The Red Devils will be wary of disrupting their wage structure following the failure of Alexis Sanchez. Bale has also been in and out of the Real Madrid team for a significant amount of time, so there might be concerns around his fitness.

Ivan Perišić has left Bayern Munich to go back to his parent club Inter Milan, and a deal could be agreed for the Croatian winger given the relationship between the two clubs. Perišić was close to a move to Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho but the two clubs failed to agree on a fee for the winger.

Douglas Costa has been linked to Manchester United virtually in every window since his time at Shakhtar Donetsk. The Brazilian hardly featured for Juventus last season and could provide European pedigree to the team.

Manchester United about to bid for Real Madrid’s Sergio Reguilon

Advertisement

Manchester United are readying a €25 million bid for Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon, according to Marca’s Jose Felix Dias.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that personal agreement will be easy to reach as the 23-year-old is eager to join the Premier League giants.

Reguilon deal.

Manchester United are considering a move by days but won’t pay €30m price tag. Real Madrid also asking for a ‘buy back clause’. Personal terms not an issue - Reguilon wants to join #MUFC. Opening bid to be submitted soon. Sevilla: out of the race. 🔴 #ManUtd https://t.co/b7WC7wQcJa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 14, 2020

However, Real Madrid reportedly want to insert a buy-back clause in his potential contract at United. Traditionally not a selling club, it will be interesting to see if the chiefs at Old Trafford agree on such a clause.

Manchester United wary of Barcelona, Liverpool interest in Jadon Sancho next season

Jadon Sancho of Borussia Dortmund battles for the ball

Manchester United are worried that they'll face competition for the signature of Jadon Sancho next season, according to ESPN. The Red Devils had a free run on the 20-year-old this season, with other clubs unwilling to commit to big transfers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, Manchester United refused to meet Sancho's €120 million asking price and are now reportedly looking at alternatives. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly a big fan of the England international, with the Red Devils still hopeful of a deal.