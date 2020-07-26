Manchester United transfer news roundup: Red Devils favourites to sign Real Madrid midfielder, the Glazers give Solskjaer £150 million to spend and more: 26 July 2020

Manchester United have been on the rise since the restart and it has been widely recognised that their recent dip in form has a lot to do with the lack of quality squad depth. As such, the big-spending Mancs are expected to break the bank this transfer window, with several high-profile players already linked with the club.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news and rumours involving Manchester United as on 26 July 2020.

Leeds United and Everton interested in signing Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero might be looking to leave the Red Devils

Over the years, Sergio Romero has served Manchester United well as their second-choice goalkeeper. The Argentine is an experienced campaigner and a very good shot-stopper. However, the 33-year-old's lack of chances despite David de Gea's poor form has frustrated him.

According to ESPN, Manchester United's arch-rivals Leeds United and Everton are interested in signing Romero. The goalkeeper has an incredible record at the Old Trafford outfit, keeping 38 clean sheets from 59 games, and would walk into the starting XI of a lot of quality sides.

Ole and De Dea should apologise to Sergio Romero.

Manchester United favourites to sign James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez looks set for a departure from Real Madrid

Manchester United are ready to launch a bid in an attempt to sign James Rodriguez, according to reports. Rodriguez is not wanted at Real Madrid and the Blancos are expecting a squad clearout this transfer window as they are facing a fair amount of financial strain.

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to accept bids in the ballpark of £23 million and Manchester United are frontrunners in the pursuit for the Colombian's signature. Rodriguez himself has identified the Premier League as his ideal destination.

The Glazers to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer window

Jadon Sancho in Borussia Dortmund training

Regardless of whether Manchester United make it to the Champions League, the Glazers will back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer window. They are ready to give Solskjaer a budget between £100 million and £150 million, as per reports.

Jadon Sancho remains Manchester United's priority signing and he will cost them somewhere around £80 million.

However, if the Red Devils are to truly reel in Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and mount a challenge on all fronts, they will need to make at least two more signings other than Sancho.