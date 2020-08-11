Manchester United scraped their way into the semi-finals of yet another knockout competition — the Europa League — with the Red Devils looking to win their first trophy in 3 years. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to add to his squad this window to trigger more competition for places as they look to challenge for the Premier League next season.

Here are the latest rumours regarding the ins and outs from Old Trafford on 11th August 2020.

Manchester United hold informal talks for Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United have held informal talks with Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele to take the Frenchman on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, according to a report from ESPN. The former Borussia Dortmund man has been unlucky with injuries, with his latest injury (suffered last November) ruling him out of the Champions League fixtures this season.

As per ESPN, Manchester United have held informal talks with Ousmane Dembele over a potential transfer.



The 23-year-old is viewed as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, with Manchester United still short of the £108 million asking price for the England international. However, despite being just 23-years-old, his injury record will be a worry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Former Manchester United player Owen Hargreaves expects the Red Devils to sign Sancho

Around a week ago, it seemed inevitable that Manchester United will complete the signing of winger Jadon Sancho. Dortmund have since briefed the media that the 20-year-old, whose contract ends in 2023, is staying for another season in Germany.

Jadon Sancho of Dortmund warms up during the pre-season summer training camp of Borussia Dortmund

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes the Red Devils will complete the signing of the winger regardless of the comments from Borussia Dortmund executives. Speaking on BT Sport, he said;

"Bluff. I’m calling a bluff, he’ll be a Man Utd player in a matter of time. [They are] trying to get a bit more money out of it, it’s the nature of the beast. I think they are bluffing, they know he’s going to leave".

Manchester United ready to pursue a deal for Kalidou Kouliably

Manchester United are prepared to relaunch their interest in Napoli defender Kalidou Kouliably, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. The 29-year-old has attracted attention from Premier League sides Chelsea and Manchester City, but neither have offered to sign the centre-back.

The report suggests that Manchester United are prepared to offer £63 million, a fee Napoli will accept for the defender. Napoli owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, is looking to balance the books after high-profile signings in the last 12 months.

Paul Scholes warns United against repeating Håland mistake

Legendary midfielder Paul Scholes has warned his former against repeating the mistake they made with Erling Braut Håland, as the Norwegian moved to Borussia Dortmund instead of signing for Manchester United in the winter. The 20-year-old has since been a prolific figure for the Germans, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists in 11 Bundesliga starts.

Speaking to BT Sport, Scholes said,

"They’re just after a bit more money, he looks a brilliant player and I think he’ll improve any team in world football with his assists and his goals."

He continued,

"United were desperate for Haaland as well and they didn’t quite go that extra mile to pay the money. Will they do it for Sancho? I think they will, if Ole desperately wants him they’ll get him."