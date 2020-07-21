Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils keen on Ismaila Sarr, and more - 21st July 2020

Manchester United will look to invest in the upcoming transfer window to catch up to arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League. The 13-time champions will be back in the UEFA Champions League if they win their last two games in the Premier League season.

If United do manage to secure Champions League football, it might be an attractive proposition for several new signings given the upturn in fortunes for the Manchester side. Here is the latest from the rumour mill about the ins and outs at Old Trafford on 21st July, 2020.

Manchester United keen to sign Ismaila Sarr

Manchester United are keen on signing Ismaila Sarr of Watford and are reportedly keeping tabs on the winger, according to the Daily Mirror. Multiple reports suggest that 22-year-old will be available for a fee of around £30 million, especially if Watford fail to stay in the Premier League.

Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are also interested in the right-winger's signature. The Senegalese has scored five goals and contributed three assists in 20 starts in the Premier League.

Ismaila Sarr is the first player to score a brace against Liverpool in the Premier League this season.



An evening he will never forget. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/V0LyoKl9B0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 29, 2020

Manchester United due to announce three new youth signings

Manchester United are set to announce three new academy players — Marc Jurado, Alvaro Fernandez and Isak Hansen-Aaroen — subject to international clearances, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Advertisement

Jurado reportedly rejected a three-year-contract at La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy, to sign for the English giants. A right-back by trade, he is considered to be one of the best prospects in his age group.

Alvaro Fernandez is a 17-year-old left-back who will be joining the United academy from Real Madrid. Fernandez has recently confirmed that he has left Real Madrid on his social media.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen became Tromso's youngest player at the age of 15 years and 319 days recently. A striker who can play across the front three, Hansen-Aaroen will relish learning his trade under Norwegian legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mason Greenwood to sign new Manchester United contract

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is set to get a new contract which will double his current wages of £25,000-a-week, according to the Mirror. The 18-year-old had signed a five-year deal with the club in October, but the club are looking to tie down the exciting youngster for a more extended period.

Mason Greenwood after scoring for Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth

The youngster has experienced a breakthrough season at Old Trafford, scoring 16 goals in all competitions. His ability to use either foot has earned him comparisons with Manchester United legend George Best.

Dwight McNeil warned against United move by an ex-Burnley man

Former Manchester United youth academy product Dwight McNeil has been warned against a move back to Manchester by ex-Burnley player Steven Hewitt. The left-winger has been one of Burnley's best players and has started in all of their Premier League fixtures this season.

Dwight McNeil would make much more sense as an #MUFC squad signing than Grealish. The latter has the bigger profile, but he's not joining any club where he might sit on the bench. McNeil would be sensational at United. A compliment to Sancho & the existing attackers. — 𝚁𝚘𝚋 𝙱𝚕𝚊𝚗𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚝𝚝𝚎 (@_Rob_B) July 18, 2020

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a wide player. Speaking to Tribal Football, Hewitt said;

"If it was me, I would stay at Burnley. They're not the greatest team in the Premier League, but he's playing week in, week out, whereas if he makes a big-money move to, say, Manchester United, then he's going to have that big price tag on his head."

He continued,

"That's added pressure, and because he'd be with big players, he might have one bad game and then he's out of the team and losing confidence."