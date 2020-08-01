Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils negotiating an audacious two-for-one player exchange, Solskjaer to send four players out on loan and more - 1st August, 2020

Manchester United are expected to be busy this summer as they aim to catch up to Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League. The Red Devils, who secured Champions League football in the final game of the season against Leicester City, are reportedly in the market for a forward, winger and central defender.

Here are the latest rumours regarding Manchester United on 1st August 2020.

Manchester United negotiating a two-for-one player exchange

Manchester United are negotiating a two-for-one player exchange with Inter Milan involving Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling and Milan Skriniar, according to Calciomercato. Sanchez and Smalling have both been on loan to Serie A, impressing for Inter Milan and AS Roma respectively.

Reports claim, #Inter Milan are confident of completing a permanent deal for Manchester United attacker Alexis Sanchez in the summer transfer window. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4qdYUHGedk — SBOBET (@SBOBET) July 31, 2020

However, Manchester United haven't been able to find an agreement with Inter Milan for the sale of Sanchez. The Nerazzurri are looking to pay €10 million (£9m) for the former Arsenal man but the Red Devils value him at around €20 million (£18m).

There is a similar story with Smalling, with AS Roma looking to keep the English defender for another season with an obligation to buy for €13 million. However, Manchester United are looking for a fee close to €20 million for the former Fulham man.

Manchester United are also in the market for a central defender and have been long-term admirers of Milan Skriniar. The duo of Sanchez and Smalling going one way, and Skrinar moving to Old Trafford does make sense for both parties but a swap deal involving three players is incredibly rare in modern football.

Manchester United held talks with Victor Osimhen before Napoli transfer

Manchester United reportedly held talks with striker Victor Osimhen ahead of his move to Naples. The Lille striker was believed to have spoken to Liverpool and Manchester United before his eventual transfer to Napoli.

Advertisement

Victor Osimhen of Lille scores a goal during the UEFA Champions League

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and contributed a further six assists for the Ligue 1 club last season.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had admitted earlier in the season that he might be on the lookout for a striker to provide competition for the likes of Anthony Martial.

Manchester United to send four players out on loan next season

Manchester United are looking to loan out four young academy players ahead of the new season. The players in question are James Garner, Dylan Levitt, Ethan Laird and Matej Kovar.

James Garner has featured the most number of times for the first team and has attracted attention from the likes of Cardiff City and Swansea City. The midfielder can play in the holding role as well as the box-to-box role and could prove to be invaluable for any Championship side.

Man Utd talent James Garner wins PL2 goal of the season with this cracker 🔥pic.twitter.com/tP4i8QfIaj — Goal (@goal) July 31, 2020

Dylan Levitt and Ethan Laird made their first-team debuts this season in the Europa League. Levitt, a ball-playing midfielder, has already been called up by Ryan Giggs for the Welsh national team. Laird, on the other hand, is an attacking full-back who has been training with the first team since the Premier League return.

Meanwhile, Matej Kovar is a promising Czech Republic goalkeeper who has impressed with his performances in the U-23 setup for Manchester United.

Borussia Dortmund interested in Memphis Depay

Lyon chief Juninho has admitted that Manchester United have the first refusal on forward Memphis Depay. The Dutch winger, who moved to Lyon from Manchester back in 2017, has attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund, according to German publication, Bild.

Speaking to the media, Juninho said:

"It’s true that Manchester United have a priority to buy back Memphis. These things exist in football. But until now, we’ve not received anything on Memphis."

“Each time there’s only a year left on a contract, the conversation over a renewal becomes rather difficult. But I think that he’s really happy in Lyon at the moment."