Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils offering €25 million for Marcos Leonardo; Brandon Williams leaves on loan, and more - August 25, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday (August 26) for their upcoming Premier League game. Manager Erik ten Hag will be desperate for a win following a stuttering start to the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are willing to offer €25 million for the services of Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. Elsewhere, full-back Brandon Williams has left Old Trafford on a loan deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 25, 2023.

Manchester United offering €25 million for Marcos Leonardo

Manchester United are willing to offer €25 million to secure the signature of Marcos Leonardo, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport.

The Brazilian has exploded into the scene with Santos this season, scoring 16 times across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils on the lookout for attacking additions.

Despite signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta this summer, Ten Hag remains interested in another No. 9. Leonardo has emerged as an option, and his arrival could add another dimension to the Dutchman’s frontline.

The 20-year-old Brazilian could also be a superb investment for the future and be a long-term solution for the position. United are even willing to offer a decent fee to convince Santos to part ways with their prized asset.

Brandon Williams leaves on loan

Brandon Williams has left Old Trafford on loan.

Brandon Williams has departed Old Trafford to join Ipswich Town on a season-long loan, the club have confirmed.

The English left-back was a long way down the pecking order at Manchester United under Ten Hag. The player has now decided to continue his development in the Championship.

Williams had struggled for game time under Ten Hag last season, managing just one appearance. The 22-year-old will hope to have a greater impact at the Portman Road Stadium.

However, with Tyrell Malacia already out with a knock and Luke Shaw picking up an injury, William’s departure does leave the Red Devils a little light in the position.

Red Devils have to offload players to sign Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have to offload players before they can move for Sofyan Amrabat this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Moroccan midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while, but the transfer is yet to see the light of day. Ten Hag has reportedly made the Fiorentina man a priority target at the moment.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils are biding their time, as they want to comply to FFP regulations.

"The information I’m given is that it’s unlikely they’ll be able to bring someone in unless there is a major departure, but it’s not impossible.

"I think what they’re trying to do is just assess their financial situation now they’re really wary of Financial Fair Play and complying with those rules," said Sheth.

He continued:

“So, they’re just having a look at whether it would require more than just Fred going for a total of £15m and Donny van de Beek maybe leaving as well.

"Would that be enough for them to go back in the market for Sofyan Amrabat and Ryan Gravenberch? Or would they need to sell more? That’s not clear as yet and look, time’s running out as well.”

Sheth also said that things could speed up in the final days of the transfer window.

“So that could be a factor in how quickly they’d be able to do a deal because transfers aren’t easy at the best of times, but particularly towards the end of a window when a certain price might have been the valuation about a month ago might not be the valuation the closer to the end of the window we get,” said Sheth.

Manchester United have signed Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund this summer.